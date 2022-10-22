The Brien Center marks more than 100 years with classical music celebration at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Jennifer Filiault credits services from the Brien Center for saving her life.
"I remember when chaos and violence were the most consistent things that my brother and I had in our lives — we both experienced pretty similar abuse and neglect at the hands of the adults who were meant to protect us," she told a crowd at the Colonial Theatre on Saturday evening as part of the Brien Center's celebration of its more than 100 years in operation.
At an after-school program run by the Brien Center Filiault was an "engaging, sweet and adorable little girl, who nonetheless exhibited signs of emotional dysregulation and trauma," said Morgan Langlois, who was then working at the program and is now program director for child and adolescent services and the Brien Center.
Filiault remembers Langlois was patient and created a safe environment to help her start healing.
Years later, Filiault is now the Options for Youth Site Supervisor at the Brien Center. "She's come full circle, as they say, from client to employee," Langlois said. "But none of this was possible without a great deal of effort."
"Their story illustrates the core belief that we cite regularly at the Brien Center: Treatment works, and people can and do get better," said Christine Macbeth, president and CEO of the Brien Center.
After Filiault and Langlois spoke, the crowd gave them a standing ovation. Behind them onstage, 44 members of the Me2/Orchestra sat, waiting to play a concert for the crowd. The classical music group aims to reduce stigma of mental health issues and many of the musicians have diagnosed mental health disorders.
The event marking the Brien Center's 100-year anniversary was originally planned for the fall of 2020, but was rescheduled because of the pandemic.
In 1920, Dr. Austen Riggs opened a psychiatric clinic in Pittsfield, Macbeth said. Over the years, the organization's name changed as its source of funding did, and it merged with other groups, she said. Now, the Brien Center treats about 10,000 people annually, according to the organization.
"Many of the individuals that we serve live productive lives connected with family, friends and work," Macbeth said. "Yet for all of the advances in treatment, the challenges associated with our field have persisted for over a century ... Funding has never been sufficient. There have never been enough clinicians to meet the needs, and the stigma surrounding mental illness and addiction continues to be a deterrent to seeking help."
A hundred years ago, community-based mental health care did not exist, Dr. Jennifer Michaels, medical director of the Brien Center, said before the event. Instead, people were often sent away to institutions. There is still stigma around mental health disorders and substance use disorder, she said.
But, finding reassurance in the crowd of people gathered in the theater's lobby before the event, Michaels said: "Maybe that stigma is lifting."