The Bright Morningstar Kitchen glows on its opening day as Morningside's first soup kitchen

PITTSFIELD — On chilly and rather dreary spring afternoon a little corner of Pittsfield’s north side was a bright spot for community members.
With the snip of large red ribbon, Berkshire Dream Center co-pastors Katelynn and Jesse Miner unveiled Bright Morningstar Kitchen, the first soup kitchen dedicated to serving the Morningside.
In the new dinning hall, there’s no assembly line crawl through a cafeteria space. The space is a bright and warm and set up restaurant-style on par with many of Pittsfield’s culinary cornerstones.
The first person guests meet at Bright Morningstar Kitchen is hostess Tina Barnes. As the first lunch service kicked off, Barnes welcomed each dining party in with a big smile — sometimes a hug — and an invitation to sit at one of the many white tablecloth tables.
She helped place big groups and small together around a table, facilitating more than just an opportunity for strangers to break bread with one another.
“I do the food pantry as well as the office [at the Berkshire Dream Center],” Barnes said. “I see people firsthand not being able to eat and being so excited about what little is given out.”
“Now we can give out a lot more than we used to,” she added. “We’re supposed to be blessing people but we are truly blessed.”
Barnes is one of the many volunteers and workforce trainees who make up the staff at the new soup kitchen.
Thanks to a partnership with Berkshire Community College, the kitchen has a dual purpose as a proving ground for people looking to learn how to enter the regional hospitality industry. Four of the staff on opening day were working through that program, already ServSafe certified.
It’s all part of a goal of the Miners to help serve the whole person.
Since opening the doors of the Berkshire Dream Center at 475 Tyler St. in 2011, the Miners have been dedicated to bringing the center’s mission statement of “find a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it” into practice.
A need that’s been apparent to the couple from the start is the neighborhood’s need for food access.
Morningside is one of about 650 census tracts throughout the country classified by the United States Department of Agriculture as a food desert — a low-income area where a substantial swath of residents don’t have easy access to a supermarket or large grocery store.
At Morningside Community School, 277 of the 347 students attending last year were part of households that received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.
The Berkshire Dream Center joined the efforts of Morningside Up in 2016, working with the coalition of community groups to improve the strength of the neighborhood through food security projects.
It’s at one of the Morningside Up meetings that Katelynn Miner said she first heard about “dining with dignity.” The idea is to give people experiencing food instability or insecurity agency in how they care for their needs through a restaurant-style experience.
In 2019, the Miners flew to California for hands-on training in a dinning with dignity training program.
“We just fell in love with the model,” Katelynn Miner said. “It’s meeting the immediate need and bringing it up with dignity and respect.”
Three times a week, the staff at the Bright Morningstar Kitchen will fire up the grill to serve a healthy, three-course meal for free to who ever walks through the door.
For Barbara LaVigne, a former member of the Berkshire Dream Center’s congregation and avid supporter of the church’s work, the new kitchen is poised to serve up much more than a hot meal.
“This place very — it’s warm,” LaVigne said. “If you come here and you’re depressed like me, you won’t be when you leave. That’s because there’s are a lot of nice people here that look out for people like me who are alone.”
“You’re not alone here,” she added.
The Miners said their dream wouldn’t have been possible without the buy-in and support of the community.
Partnerships with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts helps provide the free meals and Mill Town Capital and Canyon Ranch have committed to help with job placements once the workforce trainees finish their six-month program.
“This is a model where people can come for companionship and friendship and it’s also a place where people can come to learn a new skill to be better prepared to go out into the workforce to support themselves and their families,” Mayor Linda Tyer said. “It’s the perfect combination.”