<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

​​Owner of The Foundry pleads with West Stockbridge board to allow her business to reopen

West Stockbridge The Foundry (copy)

The Planning Board continues to take comments on a request by the owner of The Foundry on Harris Street in West Stockbridge for an entertainment license. The board opens a fifth session Monday night.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The owner of a business in West Stockbridge is urging a town board to grant her request for a special permit related to entertainment, saying she faces other application deadlines and mounting costs while closed.

On Monday, the Planning Board will, for the fifth time, take up Amy Brentano’s request for that permit. In meetings to date, the board, lead by Dana Bixby, has taken hours of evidence, including comments about noise levels from performances at The Foundry. Its members have heard emotional appeals, from Brentano and her supporters, in favor of granting a permit.

They’ve heard equally emotional accounts of the harm that loud, amplified music has had on neighbor Truc Nguyen and her business, Truc’s Orient Express.

At the fourth hearing, this past week, Brentano issued a plea for action, more than two hours into the night’s proceedings. She’d just heard someone suggest getting the state Department of Environmental Protection involved.

“The state doesn’t do anything. The state makes it complicated. It’s going to drag it out. How long am I going to be closed?” she asked, noting that she faces a deadline this month to renew a liquor license, even while not operating.

amy brentano speaks at podium (copy)

Amy Brentano, owner of The Foundry, states her case to the West Stockbridge Planning Board at its first hearing, Nov. 1, in a bid to renew the business’ special permit to operate as a performing arts venue.

“If I’m closed long enough, that’s it. I’m done. So I’m asking, respectively, I’m not begging, but I’m almost begging, that you consider this special permit the way that it’s been presented,” she said.

The special permit to operate a commercial amusement venue, as the legal language puts it, would be granted to Two Harris St. LLC.

Though Bixby and other board members indicated Monday they hoped to reach a decision on the permit, that did not happen.

“I am not prepared, at this late hour, to try and make conclusions to this,” Bixby said after 9:30 p.m. She polled board members and continued the hearing to this coming Monday.

The hearing opened Nov. 1. The proceedings have drawn scores of participants, including many on Zoom. Well more than three dozen letters have come in, the board has said, with most in support of renewing a permit for The Foundry.

Others have spoken of their long ties to the Nguyen family, with one calling Monday for Brentano to host live music somewhere else, like Pittsfield.

“I know this is a grueling schedule … I perceive the need to move this along,” Bixby said.

By the end of the session, at least two members of the five-member board had indicated they would like to grant Brentano a one-year special permit with conditions.

“I want to work on these conditions,” Bixby said. “We have notes, we have edits, we have things that would have to be adjusted to be a good proposal.”

A supporter of Brentano’s suggested to the board that a one-year permit imposed a burden on the venue, because it would have to invest in equipment to ensure it not exceed a maximum sound level that’s likely to be specified in a permit.

At the same time, though, questions remain about the town’s ability to monitor noise levels. Over the past month, the board has taken hours of comments about the science of sound, including definitions of decibels and the nature of logarithmically increasing noise levels.

Time and again, board members have offered hints they believe performances at The Foundry can be calibrated to fall within acceptable levels for neighbors. At the same time, though, one member fretted this past week about the existence of “too many unknowns.”

truc nguyen hands packets of paper to planning board

Truc Nguyen, owner of Truc’s Orient Express, distributes packets of information to members of the West Stockbridge Planning Board on Nov. 1 during a meeting about renewing a special permit to The Foundry, Nguyen’s neighbor, to operate as a performing arts venue. Nguyen is opposed to the permit being granted, claiming that the venue has been a detriment to her business and quality of life.

For her part, Nguyen added to her earlier testimony about what it is like to live and work close to an abutting business engaged with live entertainment. She played for the board a recording of a live music session at The Foundry.

“This is what I experienced,” she said. “Clearly there’s detriment.”

Nguyen said the noise coming from The Foundry during performances discourages customers of her restaurant from sitting outside to dine on a deck.

“I don’t want my customers to have to pick and choose when they’re going to sit with us,” she said. “This has to end somehow. I need to be protected. … Boundaries have to be set firmly.”

“Just hang in there,” a board member told her.

Gunnar Gudmundson, a board member, said that while he had hoped to see the panel make a decision at the fourth hearing, he saw a need to spend more time shaping a permit’s terms.

“I’d like to get this done. But I think we need to review the conditions one by one again and make sure that they’re understood in light of the discussions that we’ve had around them,” he said. “And so we’re all on the same page. I have to state that I’m pretty firm in my mind on the need to review this after some period of time to make sure that it’s really working as we all intend it to work. Just putting everyone on notice I’m going to stand firm on that.”

The hearing will reopen at 7:15 p.m. Monday at West Stockbridge Town Hall, Town Hall, 21 State Line Road. It will also be streamed on Zoom. A link to that Zoom session is available on the town’s website at weststockbridge-ma.gov.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Managing editor for innovation

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all