The legal battle between four neighbors and the Balderdash Cellars winery is over. But, Richmond’s new special permit includes various restrictions on musical entertainment

RICHMOND — I’s dotted, t’s-crossed, settled and with a new special permit, the Balderdash Cellars winery on State Road (Route 41) is free to host public gatherings, including entertainment.
After a public hearing, the Select Board has signed a new, three-year special permit that incorporates the conditions of an out-of-court settlement between owner Christian Hanson and four neighbors who filed the lawsuit.
The settlement, to be recorded at Berkshire Superior Court, ends a yearlong legal battle stemming from noise complaints from the Richmond Shores plaintiffs who had accused the selectmen of “arbitrary, capricious” approval of special permits for the business beyond the town’s power. That claim was withdrawn in the settlement agreement.
Now, set in stone legally, there are conditions addressing the neighbors’ concerns, including specific limitations on sound levels emanating from any outdoor musical entertainment at farm functions held by the Primadonna LLC corporate ownership.
At a Select Board meeting Friday night, Chairman Neal Pilson pointed out that, in 2019, the board issued its first three-year special permit for Balderdash, with an annual review, after extensive public hearings.
Hanson and his wife, Donna, who had operated the business in Pittsfield for several years, had announced their plans to relocate to the former Clark farm in Richmond in spring 2018.
Opening Friday’s meeting, Pilson noted that the out-of-court settlement, signed by the neighbors and by Hanson in January, had not yet been signed by the Select Board.
The purpose of the meeting, he emphasized, was to decide whether the agreement was in the town’s best interests, but that the town had “no obligation” to sign the settlement, which would not take effect unless the Select Board agreed to the terms.
Pilson denied “misinformation” circulating in the town that “somehow the agreement was in some way coercive or puts the town at a disadvantage of some kind. That’s not the case at all.”
Based on provisions agreed to by the neighbors and Balderdash for the upcoming summer season, the two sides asked the Select Board to include the changes in a new special permit. But, the board was free to approve, reject or revise the legal settlement as it saw fit, Pilson emphasized, and that the selectmen had the final say.
During the public hearing Friday, Christian Hanson, the proprietor, affirmed his agreement with the key revisions of the draft settlement to be included in the new special permit:
• No exterior amplified music is permitted anywhere on the property before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m., and exterior amplified music is only permitted Thursday through Sunday. No live, exterior amplified music shall be permitted Thursdays.
• A “sound curtain” used for amplified musical events will be extended from the ground, with no gaps between panels or sections.
• The noise generated by farm functions cannot exceed a level of 60 average decibels (the level of normal conversation or background music) at the outer boundary of the property line, as close as reasonably possible to the Richmond Shores development.
• Exterior amplified music anywhere on the farm property cannot be louder than 89 average decibels, as measured no more than 3 feet in front of the speakers and amplifier. Continuous or repetitive noise is to be measured regularly by Balderdash. (89 decibels is the top range of sound equivalent to heavy traffic, a window air conditioner, a noisy restaurant or a power lawn mower.)
Select Board member Roger Manzolini stated that it’s “in the best interests of the town of Richmond to approve these amendments and allow Balderdash to get on with its business and the town of Richmond to get on with enjoying Balderdash as they have in the past.”
Pilson and board member Alan Hanson (no relation to Christian Hanson) also voiced support of the amended special permit incorporating the legal settlement agreement. The board voted 3-0 to approve the motion.
“This closes a chapter in the history of our town,” Pilson said. “I want to wish Christian good luck with the coming season, and in working with the former plaintiffs in the sound-measurement and modulation plan that you’ve agreed to and we have approved. I hope it all works for both of you.”