The historic Red Lion Inn is celebrating its 250th anniversary with a community celebration of its 'incredible legacy'

STOCKBRIDGE — A communitywide celebration worthy of the Red Lion Inn’s 250th anniversary is in the final planning stages.
Founded in or about 1773 as a watering hole and stagecoach stop on the Boston to Albany, N.Y., route, the Stockbridge hospitality beacon is said to be the oldest continually operating inn and tavern in the county.
The open-house party, hosted by the inn’s third-generation family owners, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14, beginning with guided tours at the downtown intersection of Routes 7 and 102. Speeches are planned at 6:30 p.m.
Chili and the inn’s signature cocktails will be available in the courtyard. Anticipating typical early fall weather, complimentary warm cider and cookies will be served.
“Our beloved Inn has hosted generations of travelers over the years and was even immortalized in a famous 1967 Norman Rockwell painting," said Sarah Eustis in a prepared statement. She’s CEO of Main Street Hospitality, operators of the inn for the family ownership. “What a joy to reflect on that incredible legacy. We look forward to celebrating with the Stockbridge community and guests — you only turn 250 once!”
Copies of the limited-edition "Red Lion Inn: 250th Anniversary" coffee table book will be available for purchase. The book features an illustrated history and a gallery of original photography of the inn’s architecture, grounds, interiors, culinary highlights, staff, activities and traditions.
Every guest will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win dinner for two, lunch for two or a copy of the book.
Although the inn’s earliest history and the circumstances of its founding are somewhat murky, the latest three-generation ownership established by Jack and Jane Fitzpatrick in 1968 — after they saved the property from demolition — was carried on by their daughter Nancy and now by Eustis, Nancy’s stepdaughter and part of the current family owner group.
According to tradition, a small store that soon expanded into a stagecoach-stop tavern was founded by Anna and Silas Bingham. After multiple ownerships, an 1896 fire destroyed the inn, but it was rebuilt and reopened a year later.
Notable guests have included five presidents — Grover Cleveland, William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt — as well as authors Nathaniel Hawthorne, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Thornton Wilder.
Others on the guest list over the years include John Wayne, Bob Dylan, Steve Martin, Martin Short and, most recently, singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett.