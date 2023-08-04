The U.S. Postal Service is renting a four-wheel drive to deliver mail to Windsor after multiple complaints

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

WINDSOR — The U.S. Postal Service is shifting into four-wheel drive after the town administrator complained about poor service and asked for intervention from U.S. Congressman Richard E. Neal’s office.

The U.S. Postal Service is renting a four-wheel drive truck temporarily. It should be on the road within the next week.

Madeline Scully, town administrator, said a conversation Wednesday with U.S. Postal Service employees was helpful.

“It was a great meeting,” Scully said, particularly crediting Pittsfield Postmaster Stephanie Curry. “We really felt like we’re working with a different group in the postal service now, and they heard us, they understood and they offered great solutions for us that they want to try.”

Scully said packages will be delivered to the door.

Depending on how delivery goes, Scully said the U.S. Postal Service and town will “explore putting cluster boxes for the neighborhoods that are difficult to reach during seasonal times in the foyer of the Town Hall, and we’re going to have package pickup or drop off in the Town Hall.”

Windsor’s two regular carriers work from the Hinsdale post office.

Residents of Windsor have complained about packages being left in the rain, jammed into postal boxes so tightly they needed to be cut out.

They also received notices in May warning them delivery would be suspended as of June 22 if they failed to move their postal boxes closer to the road and didn’t replace them with larger boxes. Those notices were rubber stamped "POSTMASTER," although Hinsdale's postmaster told Windsor residents she didn't approve them.

On July 22, a Pittsfield mail carrier got a mail truck stuck in the mud on an unpaved road that is ordinarily closed seasonally and had only been open that day for a bicycle race. The Postal Service enlisted the town to haul it out and the town obliged.

Jack Chamberland, communications director for Neal’s office, said Thursday, “We're very pleased that the Postal Service was able to follow through on their promises offered, the congressman has been a big supporter of theirs, and we're happy to see that they were able to work with us and the town to get this resolved.”