These dancers learned Irish dance in Pittsfield, then traveled to Ballina, Ireland, to put their skills to the test

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — When Jennifer Darby started Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc — Pittsfield’s Irish dance school — in 2021 she knew that it was her job to teach her young students to love Irish dance. But never did Darby, or her dancers, imagine they would get to share that love in the country that originated the art form.

That’s what happened last week when Darby, Alicia Stevenson — the studio’s music teacher — and eight dancers traveled to Ballina, Ireland, in County Mayo to perform. The dancers said the trip, and effort to get there, still feels like a whirlwind.

“I just remember my mom was like ‘you may get a chance to go to Ireland in like eight months, and then it was just like ‘tomorrow you're going to Ireland,’” Myles Patton, 14, said.

Last fall, Darby joined the Pittsfield Irish Sister City Committee. It turned out to be perfect timing as 2023 represented the 25th anniversary in the sister city relationship between Pittsfield and Ballina and the 300th anniversary of Ballina’s founding.

Looking to commemorate the milestones with a big trip, the committee members suggested the dancers joined them on their annual visit in July.

For months Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc — pronounced skoal RIN-ka BREF-nee o RORK — hosted raffles, dinners and performances around the county to try and raise money for the trip’s cost.

“The end goal was really exciting,” Patton said. “You always want to do performances, but it's more motivating when you're like we can do something cool at the end of this,” Patton said.

Through community support, the dance school raised just over $17,000 for the trip.

The eight dancers, who ranged in age from 12 to 18 years-old, were selected from the school’s class of 65 students to spend four days exploring and performing in Pittsfield’s sister city.

The trip coincided with Ballina's Salmon Festival and Heritage Day, celebrations which regularly draw tens of thousands of people to the city in the northwestern part of the country. The Pittsfield dancers played their own part in the celebration.

On all but one of the four days, the dancers mixed sightseeing at places like the cliffs at Downpatrick Head with performances. The Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc dancers teamed up with a local dance school in Ballina, run by an instructor Darby met in 2016 as part of the sister city exchange, to put on several routines.

The dancers said it was incredible how much their understanding of the dance form improved in such a brief meeting. The Irish crowd reacted warmly to the Pittsfield dance ambassadors.

“They were so welcoming,” Lucy Garrison, 18, said. She said she realized American audiences react to the novelty of Irish dance when they see it while the Irish audiences reacted to the dancers’ passion for the form.

“They were so nice and said ‘oh you were brilliant,’” Garrison said.

Darby said they’re not exaggerating. She said she took a moment during one of the performances during Heritage Day to take in the scene. The dancers were performing on this great raised stage in the middle of a closed down intersection, surrounded by people.

“There were just crowds of people packed in and these Irish people were videotaping us, American Irish dancers in the middle of their town,” Darby said. “I was so proud — definitely a proud dance teacher moment.”