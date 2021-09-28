PITTSFIELD — Dr. Michael and Mary June Cancilla have a few notable dates to hang their hats on during their seven decades together.
After a mostly long-distance courtship, the college sweethearts married on Veterans Day — Nov. 11 1950. The couple together raised five daughters and one son.
And, the two were born on the same date — Sept. 29.
“Yeah, but she is two hours older than me,” Michael said, jokingly, during an interview Tuesday, days before turning 100.
Same date — but the Cancillas were born six years apart, Michael 100 years ago Wednesday in 1921, his bride in 1927.
A celebration is planned — a low-key afternoon affair, with children coming in from Colorado and Eastern Massachusetts.
After a light lunch of soup, bread and butter and listening on an iPhone to the Dean Martin classic “That’s Amore,” Michael was asked the secret to reaching 100; his reply — “obey.”
“You obey your wife, you’ll live a long life,” he said with a big smile.
In all honesty, Michael says, besides Mary June, a good sense of humor is what keeps him going.
“Don’t take yourself seriously,” he said from the kitchen table. “I try to keep it light, because it’s a good place for me to be.”
Chance meeting; wedded bliss
Michael, a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School in 1948, met his future wife, a Michigan senior, while his fraternal medical club was raising money during the 1946 Christmas season. Club members were gathered on the campus quad, collecting hundreds of dollars, when Mary June Simpson came by. The two struck up a conversation, then went their separate ways.
That night, Michael and his “bunch of medical guys” called on a campus sorority and, coincidentally, Mary June, a sorority sister, was present. Michael and Mary June’s conversation picked up where it left off on the quad.
Despite their post-college careers keeping them apart, the two maintained a romance through letter writing. They eventually moved near each other in Virginia and, four years after the chance meeting, they were married.
In 1954, the couple headed east, settling for good in Michael’s native Pittsfield, eventually building a house on Ann Drive, where they have resided since 1960. Michael, an ophthalmologist, and several other physicians opened Doctor’s Park on South Street in Pittsfield about 60 years ago.
The Cancillas’ day care provider, Judy Tobler, enjoys the company of the happy couple.
“They are special. I’ve been doing [elder care] for 30 years, and there’s no one who compares to these two,” she said.
All kidding aside, Michael feels doubly blessed at 100.
“I’m happy to have a beautiful wife and a warm house,” he said.