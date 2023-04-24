A January fracas at Thistle and Mirth involved a stabbing, police revealed. The Licensing Board cleared the bar of any wrongdoing

PITTSFIELD — Police revealed for the first time Monday that someone was stabbed during a January fight inside Thistle and Mirth.
The victim made a full recovery from a “moderate injury,” police say, but investigations into the incident have stalled.
The incident was the focus of a show cause Monday during a Pittsfield Licensing Board hearing. The hearing was meant to determine whether overservice of alcohol or missteps by staff played a role at the incident at the downtown ramen bar and night spot.
The board ruled that the staff acted appropriately and had a system in place for dealing with disturbances, and no disciplinary action was taken.
Police were called to Thistle and Mirth in January for at least one fight. Now the downtown Pittsfield eatery could face punishment
A group of five to seven people entered the bar on the night of Jan. 13, and within 15 minutes had started a fight that left one person stabbed and the front window smashed.
“There was a group of people who came into the bar, did not drink or had very little to drink, apparently with the intent to start a fight.” said attorney Ethan Klepetar, representing the restaurant owners. “And as soon as that fight was started the bartender called the police, kicked them out and made it clear they weren't welcome there.”
Klepetar also pointed out that the owners have consistently maintained a good relationship with the police department, and worked to resolve the issue as quickly as they could. Thistle and Mirth provided footage from their cameras and video that was shot by patrons inside the bar as part of the investigation.
Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa confirmed that a stabbing took place inside the bar when board Chair Thomas Campoli asked for clarification on details from the police report. Traversa said later that the victim was trying to break up two people who were fighting when they were stabbed in the abdomen.
The victim, who was not identified, went to the emergency room subsequently. Responding officers questioned the victim, who declined to provide information about the incident.
Officer Nicholas Sondrini found a knife at the bar, but Traversa said that it was not determined whether it was the weapon involved in the stabbing.
Traversa said that no arrests were made as a result of the incident, and no criminal charges are expected.
“Unfortunately, with limited information, the investigation was not able to move forward,” he said.
Owner Joad Bowman said he was not aware until Monday's hearing that a stabbing had occurred that night in his bar.
Traversa said the show cause hearing was requested because of its proximity to another incident on Jan. 7, in which police were called to defuse a situation outside the bar. There was concern that a trend was emerging, but no incidents have been reported since, Traversa said.
Board Vice Chair Richard Stockwell pressed for Thistle and Mirth to be given a six-month probationary period wherein it would receive a three-day liquor license suspension if another incident like this occurred.
“It would keep management and the employees on their toes,” Stockwell said. “That ‘Hey listen, we’ve got to run a clean ship for the next six months here or we’re going to be closed down for the next three days' … I’m looking for an insurance policy.”
Ultimately, the board decided not to move forward with disciplinary actions. Board member Dennis Powell said he did not think the incident reflected on how Thistle and Mirth ran its business. Board member Kathleen Amuso also said she felt the business was doing its due diligence.
Bowman said that the business has since shored up security, including adding an alarm on the back door of the business and increasing the presence of bouncers during weekend operations. The business also has walkthroughs from Pittsfield police officers.
The board dismissed the complaint, allowed the bar to keep serving normally.
Campoli said it would still be prudent to beef up security. "And it sounds like you're doing that," he added.