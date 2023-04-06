Thomas Dawley named interim chief of the Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD — Thomas Dawley has been selected to lead the Pittsfield Police Department as interim chief after Michael Wynn steps down this summer.

Mayor Linda Tyer told The Eagle Thursday that Dawley, a captain at the department, will work side by side with Wynn in the coming months to "prepare for the transition."

Chief Wynn remains in "full control" of the department, Tyer added, and Dawley will take the helm at some point before Wynn's official last day on July 5.

Tyer said Dawley, who earned his master's degree in criminal justice from Boston University, has "outstanding academic credentials" and excelled as supervisor of the Detective Bureau. He joined the department in 2002.

"I have found his leadership style to be calm and confident, which is really, to me, a highly valued leadership trait," Tyer said. "So I felt he was best suited to be in this interim position."

She added that Dawley is well respected by colleagues and has kept learning over his two decades at the department, taking a "significant" amount of professional development.

Tyer selected Dawley for the interim post over the department's two other captains, Gary Traversa and Matthew Kirchner.

Among the next steps are hashing out an interim chief contract that will address aspects of the job like salary and deciding how to backfill positions while Dawley is interim chief.

Tyer won't be making the choice of who will serve as permanent police chief — she's said that responsibility should be left to the next mayor.

Tyer isn't running for reelection. Two people, City Council President Peter Marchetti and former council vice-president John Krol have so far launched mayoral campaigns. The general election for Pittsfield's next mayor will take place in November, and the winner of that contest will take office in January.

The position of permanent police chief must be filled by someone who lives in the city. Tyer said she will be moving to amend city ordinance to remove the residency requirement and replace it with a rule that would allow the candidate to live in another community within a certain number of miles from Pittsfield.

Removing the residency requirement would open up the search to include more "outstanding candidates" both internal and external to the department, she said.

The position is civil service, meaning candidates will be tested and ranked by the state’s Civil Service Unit.

She said she hopes the next mayor will move swiftly to appoint a permanent chief in their first months on the job.

"It's important because the chief of police represents the leadership of the Pittsfield Police Department and set the mission and vision of the department," she said. "I feel strongly that identifying a permanent chief of police is absolutely essential.”

This story may be updated.