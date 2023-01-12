Three finalists make the cut for Lenox Schools Superintendent. Here’s the plan for a final decision.

LENOX — The search for a long-term superintendent to lead the public school district is on the express track, with three finalists on deck for public interviews next week.
The candidates, all from outside Berkshire County, were chosen by the School Committee’s 10-member Superintendent Search group. They include:
• William E. Collins, superintendent of the 350-student Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in the northern Adirondacks of upstate New York from 2017 to June 2022. Previously, he was principal of the Southampton (Mass.) Elementary School for 10 years. He is also among three finalists for a superintendent opening in Ware, with a decision expected in the Hampshire County town on Friday.
Collins has a doctorate in educational leadership from Boston College, a certificate of postgraduate studies in administrative leadership and a master of education in school counseling from Bridgewater State University, and a bachelor of arts in liberal studies from Anna Maria College in the town of Paxton.
• Deanna M. LeBlanc, the director of curriculum and a former assistant principal at the 775-student Gateway Regional School District in the Hampshire County town of Huntington since July 2019. From 2014 to 2016, she was assistant principal in Sheffield at Undermountain Elementary School in the Southern Berkshire Regional School District.
Her certificate in school leadership and administration is from American International College in Springfield. LeBlanc has a master’s in education from Cambridge College, also in Springfield, and a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Rhode Island.
• Kathleen Provost, assistant superintendent of the Hudson Public School District in Middlesex County since 2017, which has 2,450 students. Her responsibilities include curriculum, instruction and professional learning as well as zero-based budgeting and collective bargaining. Her education doctorate is from the University of New England in Portland, Maine.
The final three were selected from five semifinalist applicants interviewed last week, said Superintendent Search Subcommittee Chairman Oren Cass.
“They’re a terrific set of candidates,” Cass told the full School Committee earlier this week.
He described Collins as “experienced, really impressive and very available” as he and his family complete a sailing trip off the Florida Keys and the Bahamas this week. “We enjoyed speaking with him and were impressed by his focus on leadership and building school culture,” said Cass. His public interview will be 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
LeBlanc is “specially engaged on issues of curriculum and teaching, with a tremendous amount of expertise in development and curriculum alignment, working with teachers with energy and focus on those areas,” Cass noted. Her interview is slated for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Provost is highly recommended by her district superintendent, according to search subcommittee member Veronica Fenton. “She comes with a core value of putting students first, and has had zero-based budget experience,” Fenton told the School Committee, whose seven members will make the final decision. Provost will be interviewed at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
The interviews will be held at a site to be announced, either at Morris Elementary School or at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, and will be available via Zoom.
The two candidates from outside western Massachusetts have expressed enthusiasm for moving to the Lenox area, Cass pointed out, since the School Committee has stated that an area residency requirement is a priority.
The search group led by School Committee member Cass also includes members Fenton and Meghan Kirby; Lenox Memorial Middle and High School Assistant Principal David Pugh; Morris Elementary Principal Brenda Kelley, Guidance Counselor Tara Romeo as well as faculty and public representatives. The group’s consultant is field director Liz Lafond of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
The district is led by Interim Superintendent Jake Eberwein, who has agreed to stay on until June 30.
At Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, substitute Principal Timothy Lee is leaving later this month, as planned. Coming aboard as interim principal is Jeremiah Ames, “on loan” from his current position as a Spanish teacher at Lee Middle and High School. A search for a long-term principal is ongoing.