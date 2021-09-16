PITTSFIELD — The COVID-19 outbreak at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction has slowed, with just three additional positive tests in almost a week.

Jail COVID outbreak rises to 15 inmates, six staff cases A total of 15 inmates and six staff have tested positive at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction since the facility's COVID-19 outbreak began in late August.

A total of 18 inmates and six staff members have tested positive since late August, according to the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office.

As of last Friday, there were 15 inmates testing positive. At the time, Sheriff Thomas Bowler said he believed that the outbreak was winding down.

The outbreak began more than two weeks ago, and jail has started to move the earliest inmates to test positive out of isolation, according to Assistant Superintendent Daniel Sheridan.

No inmates were hospitalized. As of last week, more than half of the inmates who tested positive had been vaccinated. Many cases have been asymptomatic, the jail said, and the rest have been "mild."

The office said that about 80 to 85 percent the staff are vaccinated, as well as 60 percent of inmates.

The outbreak at the jail came as cases rose across the Berkshires and Massachusetts.