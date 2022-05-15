Through traffic on Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield is blocked off due to a damaged bridge

PITTSFIELD — Through traffic on Hubbard Avenue has been cut off due to falling debris from the railroad overpass.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, a dump truck struck the deck of the bridge causing parts of the bridge to fall on the roadway, according to Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield's commissioner of public utilities. He says the accident has prompted a temporary detour around the area.
"There is loose debris from the collision that must be cleared up before traffic is opened back up under the bridge," Morales wrote Sunday in an email to The Eagle. "The underpass closure is still up due to falling debris from the collision."
The city has been in touch with CSX transportation, which owns the bridge to clear the debris, Morales added.
"We have [called] CSX and while they have resumed rail usage, they are yet to clear up the debris which has been falling to the road since the hit," he said.
Morales says CSX has told the city that the bridge is structurally stable and trains are still using it.
There are detour message boards on East Street and Hubbard on the south side and on Hubbard Avenue by BJs on the north side alerting motorists to the closure.