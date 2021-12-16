TikTok threats are neither local nor credible, Berkshire school leaders and police say

PITTSFIELD — What started as a viral TikTok challenge to skip school this Friday has transformed into something darker: a viral hoax that appeared to threaten school shootings, bombings and general violence in schools across the country.

Local districts and police departments across Berkshire County reached out to families on Thursday to respond to concerns that the videos may have been targeted to schools in the region. The messages were essentially the same: the videos weren't made locally and the threats are not credible.

BART Charter School proceeds with school day after 'noncredible' threat in TikTok video Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School has deemed a threat of school violence to be noncredible after the school called law enforcement for security.

Lenox Police Chief Stephen O'Brien said that his department learned about the national video trend on Wednesday night from the Fusion Center, a centralized operation tracking "criminal activity, treats to public safety, and terrorist activity" run by the Massachusetts State Police.

"There was no credible threat associated with it at that time or currently, but we are very involved with the schools and will be through tomorrow," O'Brien said in an email to The Eagle. "This is another instance where we would ask that everyone pay attention to postings, screenshot them, and get them to the schools or the police."

"We will investigate until we find that it is credible or not," he wrote.

Administrators representing schools in Adams, Great Barrington, Richmond, Otis, Sheffield, Lee, Lenox and Pittsfield all said they had learned of the videos in the last day and were tracking the situation closely.

Erin Hattaway, interim principal at Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School in Adams, said in an email to the school community that while the threat was not credible and it was safe for students to continue with their day, there would be “increased police presence around Adams and/or in the parking lot because many students and families were made to feel insecure this morning.”

In South County, school leaders said that the districts are "closely monitoring the situation" and noted that they were in contact with "state and local police regarding the post."

The districts were also united in asking that parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children's social media activity and let staff and police know if they encounter further red flags.

"I know these social media posts are upsetting to say the least," Pittsfield Superintendent Joe Curtis said in a message to families Thursday. "But we continue to ask our families and community members to rely on our near immediate and constant messaging from our Pittsfield school and district administrators."

Teenagers and children on TikTok responded with a mix of anxiety, frustration and confusion over the trend, asking their peers to "stay alert" and "stay safe."

The trend comes less than two weeks after a gunman killed four students and injured six students and a teacher in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.

Still reeling from in the wake of that shooting, the viral threat hoax has taken school districts from the East Coast to the West Coast by storm, at times expanding beyond TikTok to Facebook and Instagram.

"This serves as a reminder to our school community that if you see something, say something," Curtis said. "Please speak with your children about the critical importance of sharing any information that they might have with a responsible adult."