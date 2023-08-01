Tito's Mexican Grill will serve alcohol until 2 a.m., after Pittsfield Licensing Board votes — cautiously — to approve the new hours

PITTSFIELD — A change of serving hours for a Mexican restaurant in downtown Pittsfield will add to the city's roster of businesses staying open into the wee hours of the morning. A city board approved the plan, with words of warning.
Tito's Mexican Grill, the restaurant at 34 Depot St. that has been open since December 2022, successfully applied for its liquor license to be extended from midnight to 2 a.m.
The Pittsfield Licensing Board voted to approve the plan Monday, but not before some discussion with owner Daniel Gomez, who appeared before the board. Licensing Board Chair Thomas Campoli wanted to hear more about the safeguards in place to ensure patrons won't be unruly at the establishment.
"We've seen places that stay open to that hour sometimes run into trouble with disturbances, etcetera," Campoli said. "That's just kind of what the history's been in Pittsfield. I certainly wouldn't vote against this based on that, but it's something that I think we're all concerned about."
Gomez said the restaurant would be adding to the security presence at the restaurant, including more guards up front and walking around the bar to make sure people don't "act out of order."
The restaurant currently serves a selection of beer and margaritas, after securing a hard-fought liquor license in May. It took several months for the proprietors to navigate problems with locating the previous owners to secure the license, and a lengthy back and forth with the state's Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
The restaurant currently stays open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; until 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and until 8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Wednesday.
Gomez said he is planning on changing the food service hours for the restaurant and adding an entertainment license in the near future, in order to respond to customer requests. He said those things, in tandem with the added liquor serving hours, would lead to catered events and other opportunities in the future.
"I'm just trying to plan for the future, really, because I can see the business has a lot of potential," Gomez said.
The board approved the proposal, but Campoli urged the proprietors to be careful.
"I believe it has potential, in terms of the economics of it," Campoli said. "But I think what we're concerned about is the potential for disturbances."
The board held a show cause hearing in May to discuss issues that arose at the "Turn Up Saturday" event held at Panchos Mexican Restaurant resulted in a police response on March 26.
After reviewing facts and footage from the police of a chaotic night, the Licensing Board moved to temporarily reduce Panchos alcohol service hours for three weeks and will monitor any other disturbances at the restaurant for the next year.
Thistle and Mirth, another downtown Pittsfield restaurant and bar, also had a show cause hearing before the board earlier this year for a January incident in which a fight broke out and a window in front of the building was shattered. The board did not hand down any disciplinary action to the business.