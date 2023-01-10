A new $8.3 million 'Town Center' rises in Richmond

RICHMOND — On a cloudy, windswept morning with temperatures just below freezing, the general contractor for the $8.3 million Town Center project was in high spirits.

“This is the perfect day,” David J. Tierney III explained during a tour of the construction site off State Road (Route 41). “The weather has been our friend at times, and our enemy at others.”

He cited an unexpected 8-inch snowfall Dec. 11 as a temporary setback. So was a surprise “sneak preview” of mud season last week because of a near-record warm spell.

But now, with the sea of mud frozen over, making the construction site easier to navigate, contractors have been busy completing a roof installation to enclose the frame of the complex — a new Town Hall, Library and community gathering space — so interior work can continue whenever deep winter sets in.

“We’re on schedule,” Tierney said. “I’d like to say we’re ahead of schedule, but you never know when weather may throw us a curve.”

The project remains on budget and the only supply-chain challenge has been electrical hardware.

“We’re on track to turn this over to the town in September,” he said. That's music to the ears to Pat Callahan, town resident and chair of the Municipal Buildings Committee who has been overseeing the project since its inception. She described it as 35 to 40 percent completed as of Monday.

“We should be open to the public before the end of this year,” she said. Many details await resolution. Relocating contents of the current Town Hall and the cramped library down the road near the West Stockbridge line remain predictable challenges.

Touring the site with an Eagle reporter and photographer, Callahan voiced pride in the spaciousness of the facility and what will be its glass windows facing south, offering a stunning view of the Berkshires landscape.

It’s Richmond’s most ambitious “Big Dig” project since the $6.2 million expansion and renovation of the Consolidated School, launched in 2000.

“This is the best project I’ve ever seen,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Manzolini, referring to the on-time progress and on-target budget. First elected to the board in 1996, he has been an ardent supporter of the effort to provide a semblance of a downtown center to the rural community.

After previous versions failed to win approval by a narrow margin in 2002 and 2005, voters backed the project by 270-34 in May 2021, then estimated at $6.5 million.

Last May, they approved, by a 186-13 vote, an additional $1.5 million to meet a budget shortfall caused by rising costs for lumber, concrete, copper, other building materials, labor and fuel oil.

Callahan’s committee continues to meet at least once a month to keep a close eye on the progress — and on invoices. The Select Board reviews those documents at their scheduled meetings.

Tierney credited teamwork for the steady progress of the project. The owner's project manager is Dan Pallotta at P-Three Inc. in Norwell. The lead architect is Curtis Edgin at Caolo & Bieniek in Chicopee.

A recent update from P-Three focused on installation of a truss system, made of standard lumber with metal gusset plates at the joints.

“This is the last step to enclosing the building with plywood zip panel sheathing, then asphalt roof shingles,” Pallotta stated. He noted that windows are scheduled to arrive this month, “and the building will be enclosed for the interior trades to begin their magic.”

What’s the plan for the current Town Hall on State Road, which is in bad shape and is environmentally challenged?

Manzolini said the town wants the building off its hands, so efforts will be made to sell it. He suggested that an antique shop or attorneys’ offices would be among potential uses.

“This town is filled with many attorneys,” Manzolini observed wryly.