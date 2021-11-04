LENOX — Town Manager Christopher Ketchen, now serving the town full time after exiting a shared-services agreement with Lee, has a new three-year contract and a resounding vote of confidence from the Select Board.
In July, after he served 4½ years as chief administrative officer for the two towns, the Lenox Board asked Ketchen to return to his original position. He had been hired as Lenox town manager in 2014, but in 2017, an inter-municipal agreement with Lee was approved by each town’s select board.
Why the change?
Chairwoman Marybeth Mitts explained that because of multiple major projects, Town Hall needed Ketchen full time, instead of splitting his workweek between the two communities.
Mitts cited costly infrastructure work that requires long-term financing amid efforts “to restabilize our financial status in the face of COVID and post-COVID.”
What's new in the deal?
At an executive session Oct. 29, the contract agreement was reached, along with performance targets involving finances, personnel, public transparency, labor relations, staff development and interactions with the Select Board.
The contract restores the compensation Ketchen was earning while chief administrative officer for the two towns, which had shared the cost of his salary.
Ketchen now will earn $128,638 in the first year of the new contract, he told The Eagle, plus $7,718 in deferred compensation for retirement. A 2 percent annual salary increase in the subsequent years is anticipated.
What are the goals?
Here are some of the Select Board’s priorities for the town manager:
• Issue bonds at an interest rate comparable to other AAA-rated towns in order to rehabilitate Town Hall and the Lenox Library building before June 30, 2022.
• Ensure that the budget and financial administration is reset post-pandemic to hold the tax levy to a 2.5 percent annual increase.
• Use nearly $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money through June 30, 2023, for short-term operating and capital expenses, including deferred maintenance needs.
• Develop a town policy handbook by June 30, 2023, for all salaried and hourly employees, with Town Hall and School Department input.
• In cooperation with the school district, explore a possible shared human resources officer to handle employee training, grievance procedures, and tracking of wages, hours and other benefits for all town and school personnel.
• Candidly advise the Select Board on all issues, emphasizing taxpayer protection, town finances and smart growth.
• Manage policy guidelines with other towns, and state and federal agencies, relating to COVID-19 and extreme climate events, and effectively engage with state and federal contacts to secure financial assets available from state and federal sources.
What they are saying
• “I’m incredibly happy with Mr. Ketchen’s performance. He continues to work with every shared-service agreement that we still have, and he’s working with state and federal governments as ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds flow. I commend him for all his tireless hard work. It’s such a pleasure to walk in here and know that no matter what’s going on, he’s got control of it.”
Marybeth Mitts, Lenox Select Board chairwoman
• “I’m very happy he’s back as Lenox Town Manager, and I know that, for years, Chris has wanted us to give him more direction; the goals are going to help him, and I’m sure he’ll do things above and beyond this.”
Edward Lane, Select Board member
• “We’re in good shape fundswise, moralewise, and the opinions of the voters are very high in terms of his performance.”
Warren Archey, Select Board member
• “I’m honored, and really appreciate it.”
Christopher Ketchen