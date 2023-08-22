Students in Taconic High School's automotive program will get firsthand experience this year thanks to a pickup donated by Toyota

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Taconic High School’s automotive program just got a pick-me-up — in the form of a pickup truck.

A 2007 Toyota Tundra was donated to the school by Toyota Motor North America. The donation was approved by the Pittsfield School Committee last Wednesday. The truck’s estimated value is $9,999.

It’s not the first donation that the school has accepted for its Toyota automotive certification program, which enables students to train and work on vehicles from the motor company — in 2020, Haddad Toyota donated two rotating engine stands, enabling students to access all parts of the engine and test performance in the garage.

But having a whole vehicle parked there full time will be a change of pace.

“This will be the first permanent car that we can use to train and learn on,” said Matt Bishop, the Taconic principal. “And it matches the curriculum. I mean, it’s a Toyota.”

Bishop said having the truck on hand will enable instructors in the program to apply textbook principles more literally, too.

“It takes things from the abstract to the concrete,” Bishop said. “When you’re doing these modules and they’re talking about transmissions and they’re talking about brakes or differentials or whatever, our capacity before that was limited for them to actually see it … now we know we’ll have the actual model for them to see the practical piece right in front of them.”

The partnership between the school and Toyota began in 2019, per a presentation to the School Committee from Deputy Superintendent for College and Career Readiness Tammy Gage on July 19. It was the first high school program of its kind in the country.

According to Gage’s presentation, over 50 students have graduated from the school with a Level I Maintenance certification for Toyota vehicles. No fewer than 30 students have visited the training center at the Toyota Boston Regional Office in Mansfield.

George Haddad, owner of Haddad Toyota who “spearheaded” the partnership with the automotive company, likened the pipeline from Taconic to his own dealership to a Major League Baseball team with a minor league farm. Giving the students the chance to work toward it has been a motivating factor, he said, and helped to fill in their workforce.

“We’ve been able now to build a really good farm team,” Haddad said.

Haddad said he has about 10 to 12 people currently working at the dealership who went through the program. Generally speaking, when they arrive with the certification, they spend about six to 12 months working in “express service,” doing routine operations like oil changes and basic transmission work, before being paired with a master technician to teach them more advanced skills.

Haddad noted the opportunities that the program gives to students. A graduate from the program can go just about anywhere there’s a Toyota dealership and be able to find work, he said, broadening the horizons for youths in the Berkshires. Bishop echoed those sentiments, saying the certification made the students "marketable anywhere in the country."

“It’s giving kids a future,” Haddad said. “It’s giving kids hope. We’ve been able to attract more kids into the program and they’re doing great work.”