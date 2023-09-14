Tri-Town Health’s mission: Bring in EPA officials to detail PCB transportation routes during the Housatonic River cleanup

What's next ...

What: Housatonic River Initiative informational meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lenox Community Center, 43 Walker St.

Why: The discussion will include the planned landfill, the Rest of River cleanup, and lawsuits alleging that exposure to PCBs at Allendale Elementary School in Pittsfield led to cancer cases. Speakers will include Lee Select Board Chair Robert Jones and attorney Tom Bosworth, who is representing the plaintiffs in the Allendale lawsuits.