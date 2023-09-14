Tri-Town Health’s mission: Bring in EPA officials to detail PCB transportation routes during the Housatonic River cleanup

LEE — The Tri-Town Health Department is proposing an educational forum on transportation of PCB-tainted material to be removed from the Housatonic River during the upcoming 13-year Environmental Protection Agency/General Electric Rest of River cleanup.
The board voted 9-0 at its meeting Monday to approve Chairman Dr. Charles Kenny’s motion to seek a briefing from invited EPA officials and members of the Rest of River Municipal Committee.
The goal is to learn details, when available, about proposed truck traffic routes through Lee, Lenox and possibly Stockbridge — the three towns served by the regional health agency — and “learn how this board can cooperate to the best of our ability to ensure the public health and safety.”
The EPA briefing, he said, could help the board decide whether to hire an expert consultant or let the three towns go their separate ways. Kenny also suggested the possibility of bringing in police and fire chiefs as well as emergency management officials to outline their views.
Tri-Town Health Executive Director James Wilusz said he would coordinate the date and time as well as invitations.
Under the revised cleanup permit, more than 1 million cubic yards of low-level toxic sediment contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) will be trucked or hydraulically piped to a 75-acre landfill just south of Woods Pond that was previously a sand and gravel quarry.
General Electric, which is responsible for implementing the EPA-approved cleanup, bought the site from The Lane Construction Corp. in 2021. The landfill, known as the Upland Disposal Facility, will be designed to maximum high standards for the low-level toxic material to be stored there.
About 100,000 cubic yards of sediment containing higher levels of PCBs, which are considered a probable cause of cancer, will be removed to an out-of-state facility, most likely by truck rather than rail.
At Tri-Town’s Zoom meeting this week, Lee member Dr. Robert Wespiser cited “a whole lot of questions and uncertainties” surrounding the transportation aspects of the cleanup plan. He suggested hiring an expert or directing a staff member to monitor PCB contamination in sediment removed from the river en route to the Lee disposal landfill.
“The management of safety along the whole process of the transportation through our towns is important,” Wespiser told the Tri-Town members on Monday.
He urged vigilance “to make sure the fewest number of people are affected by the potential for a spill, which would probably be low-impact because of the toxicity of the sludge is quite low.”
But he voiced concern about possible accidents, noise and other transportation impacts.
Wespiser pointed out that the three member towns may be at odds when it comes to “fighting the battle” against potential truck routes that are problematic for some in the communities. He also acknowledged that “Tri-Town may not be the best avenue for oversight.”
Truck routes are a major issue, said Dr. Noel Blagg, a Lenox member of Tri-Town Health. “There’s a lot of concern, and so many details are missing,” he noted, citing Roaring Brook Road on the eastern side of the river as a dirt road in very poor shape, along with Willow Hill Road in Lenox Dale.
Kenny, of Stockbridge, praised the EPA for “a very earnest and laudable effort to give the public information about what was going on with this horrible PCB situation. It was no-win, and they had to figure out how to manage this.”
But because of a focus on the COVID-19 pandemic that erupted a month after the revised cleanup plan was unveiled in February 2020, Kenny said, “most of us felt that we did not get the kind of education about this that we needed in order to do the kind of job that we’ve been elected and appointed to do and that the state expects us to do to ensure the health and safety of the three towns.”
Under its revised permit, GE has agreed to remove PCB-contaminated sediment from a 10-mile stretch of the Housatonic from Pittsfield to Great Barrington in phases over 13 years. Work on a 1.5-mile stretch of the river from the former GE power transformer plant to Fred Garner Park in Pittsfield was finished in 2007.
PCBs, widely used in electrical components as a fire retardant, were banned by the EPA as a probable cause of cancer in 1977. GE had dumped the chemicals, used in the manufacture of power transformers, since the 1930s.
What's next ...
What: Housatonic River Initiative informational meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Lenox Community Center, 43 Walker St.
Why: The discussion will include the planned landfill, the Rest of River cleanup, and lawsuits alleging that exposure to PCBs at Allendale Elementary School in Pittsfield led to cancer cases. Speakers will include Lee Select Board Chair Robert Jones and attorney Tom Bosworth, who is representing the plaintiffs in the Allendale lawsuits.