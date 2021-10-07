BECKET — A tandem tractor-trailer dumped gallons of diesel fuel into a creek Thursday morning after the truck careened off the Massachusetts Turnpike and plunged 30 feet into a ravine, state police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, owned by XPO Logistics of Greenwich, Conn., was not seriously injured, police said. His identity was not released.
The truck was heading west on Interstate 90 about 6:15 a.m. when the driver lost control, smashed through a steel guardrail and flipped sideways into the ravine adjacent to Route 20, according to state police spokesman Trooper Antonio Harris. Part of the truck ended up in a creek, causing the saddle fuel tank to rupture, Harris said.
Emergency crews jammed the right lane of the two-lane highway, and traffic was backed up for miles as motorists watched three large tow trucks from RW’s of Lee dragging one of the two trailers out of the ditch.
A worker with RW’s said the first trailer, leaning against a large pine tree, did not have to be offloaded as the vehicle was carrying mostly paper goods and bubble wrap for ULINE Supply Co. It was not clear whether the responders would need to offload the second trailer sitting on its side.
A worker with Environmental Services of South Windsor, Conn., said the second trailer was carrying perfume, cosmetics and two 55-gallon drums of fuel and several 5-gallon drums of oil, but it was not clear if those had ruptured.
Crews called in by the Department of Environmental Protection set up booms to isolate and absorb the diesel fuel that was already apparent in the creek, but it was not clear how much had spilled. Workers on the scene were attempting to pump out the remaining fuel and to secure the drums inside the second trailer.
DEP officials were not immediately available for comment.
Harris said the cause of the crash was still under investigation. It was unclear whether the driver would face charges.