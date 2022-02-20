Two drivers escape injury after vehicles break through thin ice at Richmond Pond

RICHMOND — Two drivers escaped injury after their ATV and pickup truck, respectively, were partially submerged in thin ice on Richmond Pond over the weekend.
The first of the two separate incidents occurred Friday evening when the all-terrain vehicle fell in shallow water a "couple hundred feet" from shore, according to Richmond fire officials. The next morning, a truck partially sank in roughly the same place as the ATV.
"No one was hurt, no one fell through the ice and no oil from the vehicles got into the pond," said Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver.
Traver said first responders were on standby at the boat ramp as both vehicle owners managed to get the four-wheeler and the pick-up out of the water.
Traver said it was obvious from the rain and warm temperatures on Thursday and Friday that open water had formed on the pond.