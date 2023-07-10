In Pittsfield, paving on Tyler Street scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday

PITTSFIELD — Drivers should plan to avoid Tyler Street on Wednesday and Thursday while the road gets repaved.
Tyler Street will be repaved from its intersection with First Street to the roundabout with Woodland and Dalton avenues. Paving is expected to get under way Wednesday and continue through Thursday. Work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.
On-street parking along Tyler Street is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The city of Pittsfield is warning drivers to seek alternate routes and follow the designated detour signs.