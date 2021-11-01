Update: Several juveniles hurt in two-car crash in Pittsfield

This article was updated at 3:00 p.m. Nov. 1.
PITTSFIELD — Several juveniles escaped serious injury after a two-vehicle crash not far from Wahconah Park on Saturday night.
Pittsfield Police at scene of two car accident, Madison Ave and Seymour Street. Multiple occupants, several being transported to BMC. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Intersection currently closed. (Lt Jeffrey Bradford) pic.twitter.com/mqZhRRbT2F— Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) October 31, 2021
Police officials said three juveniles were transported to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries, the most serious of which was a broken leg. Sgt. Marc Maddalena said all three juveniles had been released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when a Chevy Trax headed westbound on Madison Avenue and a Chevy Cruze headed northbound on Seymour Street collided in the intersection, causing both vehicles to roll over. The Cruze had one juvenile driver and passenger and the Trax had one juvenile driver and four juvenile passengers.
Maddalena said that the Cruze had the right of way and that the Trax was exiting a stop on the corner of Madison and Seymour when the crash occurred.
Police responded shortly after the crash and diverted traffic from the scene.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but Maddalena said the department doesn't believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. He said investigators are looking into whether heavy rain from the evening played a role in the accident or if trees along the intersection obstructed the drivers’ view of the road.
Residents took to Twitter on Sunday to call out what they see as a dangerous intersection. Maddalena said that while there have been other accidents at the intersection, it doesn’t stand out as a particularly problematic area.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s any worse than any other intersection, but we’ve definitely seen a couple accidents there,” Maddalena said. “But you also see a couple at Linden and Seymour, there’s just a lot of traffic on that road.”
Meg Britton-Mehlisch contributed to this report.