Volunteers sought to help install holiday decorations Thursday morning on Main Street in Lee

LEE — The Lee Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to help decorate the light poles on Main Street with garlands during the holiday season.
Volunteers with pickup trucks that can help pick up the garlands then distribute them at intervals on Main Street should meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Ray Murray Warehouse. Those interested in decorating the light poles will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Henry’s Electric. The rain date is Friday.
Helpers should bring at least a 6-foot step ladder and some wire cutters. It's helpful for beginners to work in two-person teams. Information: director@leechamber.org