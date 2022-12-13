Are puppy mills allowed in Lenox? Here’s what voters decided

LENOX — Puppy mills are not welcome in town.
Voters at last week’s special town meeting made that clear with unanimous approval of a Town Hall staff-written bylaw supported by the Select Board.
Originally proposed unsuccessfully as a citizen’s petition last May by Pittsfield attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo III, it states that “no pet store shall sell, deliver, offer for sale, barter, auction, give away or otherwise transfer or dispose of cats, dogs or rabbits, unless they come from an animal control center or shelter.”
The bylaw specifies that the shelter must be maintained or contracted by a state, county or municipality “whose mission or practice is, in whole or significant part, the rescue and placement of animals in permanent homes or rescue organizations.”
Although Lenox has no pet stores, Del Gallo stated that such businesses, if they arrived, “would not be able to supply their stores with puppies, kittens and rabbits that they purchased from inhumane puppy mills.”
Pittsfield has a similar, though lengthier, city ordinance, approved by the City Council. North Adams also has a comparable ordinance.
“The Lenox Selectmen did a great job and I am indebted to them for their hard work,” Del Gallo stated in a statement.
“Berkshire residents are aware of the cruel conditions in puppy mills,” said Leslie Luppino of Berkshire Voters for Animals. “We saw a lot of enthusiasm from Lenox citizens for getting this bylaw passed.”
In other action at the special town meeting, voters approved:
- Acquiring 40 acres for open space and recreation use on East Dugway Road for $360,000, as sponsored by the Community Preservation Committee, as well as the committee-supported $150,000 toward trail restoration at Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Sanctuary.
- Restricting noise from construction projects in residential zones, limiting it to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and legal holidays. Noise from commercial tract compactors is barred between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Emergency work by the town or state is exempted from the bylaw.
- Spending $750,000 from free cash on street and sidewalk paving projects, including Housatonic Street from the state highway bypass to Crystal Street.
A total of 440 out of 3,844, or 11.5 percent of registered voters, turned out for the special town meeting. They failed to pass by a two-thirds supermajority a new wireless facilities bylaw but approved $45 million for a federally required wastewater treatment plan upgrade and a widely supported $25 million project for a new public safety complex covering police, fire and ambulance services.