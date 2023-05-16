Wahconah Park restoration architect aims to present plan to city by end of August

PITTSFIELD — The potential construction project for Wahconah Park may still be many months away, but the company hired to do design work on the project has a rapid timeline to get the project out of the starting gate.
“We’ll be able to take kind of all of the information” from a series of four workshops, said Sal Canciello, a principal of S3 Design, “and kind of wrap up a final presentation and production, for a presentation at the end of August for the city.”
Canciello, whose company was hired to shepherd the design of whatever city officials determine will be done for the old ballpark on Wahconah Street, toured the ballpark Monday afternoon and met with members of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee at the park.
Also participating in the tour were representatives of Skanska, the construction firm, SLR, Sports Facilities Cos., and local engineering firm EDM. Then, after a 30-minute adjournment, the meeting resumed inside Pittsfield City Hall.
Monday night’s meeting was the first of four workshops to discuss what should be done to Wahconah Park. Canciello said the second meeting will take place the week of June 12, with the third the week of July 10 and the fourth in early August.
Jim McGrath, the city’s park, open space, and natural resource program manager, told the committee that in addition to a public forum for the second week, the city could open up a portal on its website to solicit feedback from members of the community that can’t make it to a public meeting. The next meeting in June will involve public feedback.
“Here’s the project. Here’s the contact information for the project. Here’s your opportunity to tell us what you’re thinking,” McGrath said. “Maybe that’s the place where anyone who’s interested in the project, we point them to that website. Maybe it’s on the city page. Maybe we take a city page and make it all about the Wahconah Park project. Everything about the Wahconah Park project could be tracked from committee agendas to here’s the first draft report.”
The session at Wahconah Park was designed to get feedback from the members of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee about the pros, cons and hopes regarding the ballpark on Wahconah Street. Assuming all goes according to plan, whatever is decided on, construction would begin in August 2024.
“Our thought is once we have this preferred solution and you guys move into schematic design and design the building, the hope is that we start construction in August of ’24,” said John Benzinger, project manager for Skanska, “and try to complete it by June of ’25 for the Suns season.”
Canciello encouraged the members of the Wahconah Park committee to talk about the pros, the cons and what a renovated or rebuilt ballpark would be for them.
“The first thing I kind of want people to talk about is, as we sit here, what things that we see around here are the greatest parts about Wahconah Park, and things we either have to make sure we keep in any renovation or reconsideration of the park,” said Canciello, “that we have to maintain any kind of quirk, any kind of atmosphere thing. What it looks like, what it feels like, what are the things that are Wahconah Park that must be preserved.”
Cliff Nilan, the chair of the Pittsfield Park Commission and a member of the committee, did not have to think long about his answer.
“I think the closeness of the stands to the field is a wonderful aspect,” he said, “and should not be lost in whatever we do.”
Nilan wasn’t the only member of the committee who cited being up close and personal with fans.
“I always liked the closeness of the fans to the players,” said committee member Bryan House, who played at Wahconah Park with the Pittsfield Cubs in 1987 and 1988. “You had to come out of the locker room and you’d run into little kids. That kind of interaction is really special for a player as well as folks who come to a game and want to interact with a player.”
Conversation stretched out to whether or not to rotate the playing field, which would eliminate the need for sun delays, to what should locker rooms and concession areas have, to whether the playing surface should be grass or artificial turf, and what ancillary uses — sports and otherwise — the park could provide when a summer baseball team is not calling it home. Ideas such as a Hall or a Wall of Fame, movie nights, other sports, concerts and even a portable ice surface for winter activities were discussed.
“There’s not much going on here besides baseball,” committee Chair Earl Persip III said during the discussion at the ballpark. “The more use you can get, I would like to see to make it a more year-round facility.”