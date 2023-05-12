In Washington, there will be new regulations for short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units

WASHINGTON — Voters approved all requested appropriations at an annual town meeting that also included overwhelming passage of two bylaws regulating accessory dwelling units and Airbnb-style short-term rentals.

Town Moderator Edwin Neumuth said he was surprised the two bylaws garnered so little debate and had been preparing to schedule a special town meeting to discuss them.

The vote on accessory dwelling units was 36 in favor, two opposed, with one abstention. The vote on the short-term rental bylaw was 35 in favor with five opposed.

The budget of $2.37 million is up more than 6.5 percent from the previous fiscal year’s budget.

Among the warrant articles were funds to bump up the first-year salary to a maximum of $80,000 for a shared town administrator with the town of Middlefield. Voters approved $50,044 for that position. Three candidates were set to be interviewed this week for the new position. Select Board Chair Kent Lew said the hope is to get an administrator on board by July 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

There were some pointed questions during the meeting, including many from Mike Burke. He asked about the amount requested, $400,000, for replacement of a 2015 International 7400 plow truck with a new one.

Lew explained that the town built in some room for inflation in case a new truck comes in higher than the $385,000 quoted.

In budget details provided by Finance Committee Chair David Drugmand, said the International has been “problematical since it was delivered” noting that the town of Becket bought the same truck and is replacing it as well.

Burke also asked about whether a ramp for handicap access at the Town Hall would be fixed as part of an $8,020 appropriation to make repairs there.

“I will put it on the top of the list,” Lew responded.

Among non-routine spending items, voters approved:

•$20,000 to develop additional cemetery space in town.

•$10,000 to develop an easement to St. Andrews Chapel, which has a small envelope surrounding the building available to the town.

•$4,500 to make repairs to the Old Town Hall and St. Andrews Chapel.

•$3,750 to complete the refurbishing of stained-glass windows at St. Andrews Chapel.

Lew asked voters to approach state Sens. Paul Mark and Smitty Pignatelli regarding bumping up state funding for vocational education transportation, which will cost the town $178,269 for transporting six students to three schools in the upcoming fiscal year.

Prior to the beginning of business, Lew thanked Sean Connors and Dick Spencer for their service to the Finance Committee. Both are stepping down at the close of their terms. Connors has served since 1999; Spencer since 1990.

A total of 40 of the town’s 408 registered voters attended the meeting. There were nine guests.