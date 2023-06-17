Protesters gather at October Mountain State Forest in Washington to stop a proposed state logging operation

WASHINGTON — Around 40 activists converged at October Mountain State Forest Saturday to protest the state’s proposal to open bids to private companies to log on hundreds of acres here of forestland.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation’s plan to cut trees on 343 acres of the 447-acre section of the state’s largest forest is billed by the agency as a way to “diversify the forest structure” to save it from disease and for “climate resiliency.”

Leave the forests alone, protesters said. The state’s euphemistic language for “forest health” is propaganda and “greenwashing,” said activist Glen Ayers. The state, he said, is priming the area for current and future logging for private profit at the expense of taxpayers.

The plan to chop down ash trees that might be prone to the emerald ash borer disease, for instance, is “preemptive logging,” said James Thornley of Wendell, one of the activists who unsuccessfully sued the state over its logging plans in Wendell State Forest.

“None of them survive if you log them,” Thornley said of the trees, noting that the state can't know which ones are immune.

The Berkshires-based group Preserve October Mountain State Forest — which is circulating a petition to Gov. Maura Healey and DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo — organized the event with Save Massachusetts Forests and Concord-based RESTORE. The groups are collectively asking that state forests be placed in reserve to spare them from logging and to boost carbon reserves. Lawmakers are currently weighing three pieces of related legislation.

The DCR proposed the "Ant Lot" plan last year but, like all state cutting projects, it was paused by Gov. Maura Healey to give the state time to study forest offsets to climate change and develop new policy. Healey extended that moratorium on June 7 for another six months.

If the October Mountain logging is approved it would be completed in two or three phases that would last multiple years each, according to a DCR spokesperson, and that not all trees will be cut. It is still in its proposal phase, they said, and has not yet been put out to bid.

Herbicides would be used to rid the area of invasive species, according to the DCR’s proposal, and the state would pay for repairs to the Lenox-Whitney Road so logging machinery and trucks can pass.

The main purpose, the agency says, is to “maintain a diverse resilient forest for the future.” This includes getting rid of ash trees since they are prone to the Emerald Ash Borer, a beetle that has killed millions of the trees. The cutting also would get rid of trees that are at risk of toppling, the proposal says, and damage from ice storms is another reason to cut here, as is beech bark disease.

Michael Kellett of Lincoln believes the state is going after beech because it isn’t “prime timber.”

“It’s all about future timber sales,” Kellett said, noting that oak brings in the most money for loggers.

Dr. William Stubblefield, a biologist, told those gathered that the trees shouldn’t be disturbed. They are, he said, the planet's “essential allies” for removing greenhouse gasses.

James Kelly, a longtime forestry consultant from Sheffield held up a small sign that said, “Keep Doing Proper Logging.” Kelly doesn’t entirely agree with the activists. He thinks “nuances” are missing, careful logging can be “good” and that too much is expected of the forests.

“Forests are not going to solve our climate crisis,” Kelly said as others gathered around to challenge him. “Not unless you say, 'Well, let's take the whole east coast and plant it back to trees.'”

One child at the protest is sure leaving trees alone is the answer. Nahara Kurland-Klepetar, 10, who started an "Earth Club" at Becket Washington Elementary School, thinks even this is not enough, and said, “I wish we could do more."

