For 111 years, the town of Washington has been gathering (sometimes with pie) to remember its past

WASHINGTON — Each summer as a child, Eleanor Kebabian made road trips with her parents from Chicago to Washington Mountain Road, where she spent two months at a time at her grandparents’ home.
“They had a big raspberry labyrinth in the backyard my grandfather built, so we’d pick raspberries,” she said. There was a neighbor who kept rare tools in a barn whom she remembered visiting. That neighbor also allowed her to pick blueberries. She also walked to a beaver dam on October Mountain Road and hung out in the lean-to at the Appalachian Trail nearby, catching frogs in a stream and collecting flowers.
“It was very Anne of Green Gables,” recalled Kebabian, who is now a mother of two children.
On Sunday, with her family, she joined longtime Washington residents, including her mother, Procy Kebabian, and others returning to their childhood home for an annual tradition that began in 1909.
The first Reunion of the Sons and Daughters of Washington was indirectly initiated by the actions of William Collins Whitney, who in the late 1800s bought up farms to establish a private big game preserve in what has now become October Mountain State Forest. Those farmers and their families left Washington having lost their land and livelihood.
Later though, a group asked to come back to Washington and thus the tradition began, first at Sibley’s field, near the old railroad depot. Early versions included an all-day gathering that culminated with an evening square dance.
Sunday’s event, the 111th, included an invitation to see the remnants of Whitney’s 9-foot tall wire fence that once rung 400 acres. His hunting lodge, the Antlers, was the centerpiece of his estate. It burned down in a 1929 fire started by a lightning strike.
Tom Hoffman, who is a member of the town’s Historic Commission, led the walk.
“There were settlers there before Whitney,” Hoffman said. “And then he came along and offered them good money for their land, and most of them took it.”
The reunion is held at Old Town Hall, with a potluck and, this year, a pie contest. There was a bit of reminiscing formally and informally. Lucy Methe Sacco regaled the about 30 people gathered about her memories of living at Bucksteep Manor, one of the town’s most prominent properties.
David Bacon played some ragtime on an electric keyboard. And David Weissbrod, chair of the Historic Commission, displayed a few historic artifacts.
Rachel Fish’s cranberry apple Swedish-style pie won despite its omission of a bottom crust, and Fish was surprised, based on that deviation — although her molasses ginger cookies garnered second place in the cookie contest last year.
“It’s like a quick pie,” she said. “Really easy.”
She said she embellished a cranberry pie recipe and used “backyard” Washington apples.
She said she has always liked baking, and “Since I’ve lived in Washington, I’ve been baking more.”
Outside Old Town Hall is a cemetery, and neighbor Carol Lew spoke about her efforts to right fallen stones and piece together ones that had fallen apart.
Some took time to view the gravestones and spoke admiringly of Lew and her team’s work in restoring the markers.
“I remember walking through here, and it was the first time it ever occurred to me that a child could die,” said Kebabian, as she walked the gently sloping hill. “There’s so many young children who’ve been buried in the cemetery.”
She had less arresting memories as well.
“There used to be grape leaves all around the cemetery,” she recalled. “We used to collect grape leaves and make dolmas, stuffed grape leaves.”
Kebabian had a particular gravestone in mind as she walked the grounds.
“We did a lot of cemetery rubbings,” she said. “There was one angel that had a lot of personality that I really remember.”