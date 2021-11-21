<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Water main break disrupts service along Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield

  • 1 min to read
Dalton Avenue intersection

A water main break Saturday evening has affected service for customers along Dalton Avenue from Benedict Road to Woodlawn Avenue in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD — Water service was disrupted for homes and businesses along a stretch of Dalton Avenue early Sunday as crews work to fix a broken pipe.

A water main break occurred Saturday evening in the middle of Benedict Road and Elberon Avenue, according to a statement posted early Sunday on the city's Facebook page.

Water service, from Benedict Road to Woodlawn Avenue, will be heavily impacted during the repairs, the statement said, noting some customers in the area may be experiencing discolored water.

This story will be updated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all