Water main break disrupts service along Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Water service was disrupted for homes and businesses along a stretch of Dalton Avenue early Sunday as crews work to fix a broken pipe.
A water main break occurred Saturday evening in the middle of Benedict Road and Elberon Avenue, according to a statement posted early Sunday on the city's Facebook page.
Water service, from Benedict Road to Woodlawn Avenue, will be heavily impacted during the repairs, the statement said, noting some customers in the area may be experiencing discolored water.
This story will be updated.