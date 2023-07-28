West Nile Virus identified in Pittsfield mosquito samples for the second week in a row

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — For the second time in as many weeks the city’s mosquito surveillance program has found a weekly sample containing a mosquito with West Nile Virus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed the city that one of the samples collected by the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project this week contained an infected mosquito. The sample was taken near Elm Street and Williams Street according to a press release issued by the city on Friday.

Data from the state shows that the sample with the infected mosquito was taken on July 18.

Last week, city officials alerted the public that the state DPH had found West Nile Virus in mosquito samples sent in from the city. Data from the state shows that sample was taken on July 7.

To date, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in the city or the commonwealth as a whole.

The virus is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A person becomes infected when bitten by an infected mosquito. The CDC reports that only about one in five people develop mild symptoms like a fever and only about one in 150 develop serious — and sometimes fatal — illness.

The state’s tracking program for mosquito-borne illnesses reports that all of Berkshire County is still classified as low risk for contracting West Nile Virus. The only communities in the state with a higher level of risk are Boston, Brookline and Watertown, which are listed at moderate risk.

City officials are encouraging residents to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks when they’re outside to keep their risk of infection low. Using a repellent with DEET and trying to avoid outdoor activities between dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active is also recommended.