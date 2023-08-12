West Nile virus risk in Pittsfield increases after third positive test

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

Start the day with the lastest headlines

PITTSFIELD — The state increased the city's risk level after a third test of the local mosquito population turned up positive for the presence of West Nile virus.

The positive test promoted the state to upgrade Pittsfield’s West Nile virus risk level to moderate, meaning “infection with WNV is likely or has occurred” in humans, the office of Mayor Linda Tyer said in a statement.

There still have been no confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans in Pittsfield, according to the city.

West Nile was detected in a sample taken by the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project near Cheshire Road in the city's Allendale neighborhood. The result the confirmed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The city said that residents should take the following precautions:

• Make sure screens are free of holes and eradicate mosquito breeding sites

• Be aware of stagnant water on private property (e.g., unused swimming pools)

• Wear long sleeves and long pants from dusk to dawn, weather permitting

• Use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens

• Wear mosquito repellent when outdoors, most importantly between dusk and dawn

• Dump standing water two times each week