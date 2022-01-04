<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Pittsfield,' of course. Check out the other go-to words in Mayor Linda Tyer's big speech

  • 1 min to read
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer delivers her state of the city address at Berkshire Community College's Boland Theater. The City Council and School Committee are seated on stage.

Here, at a glance, are the 100 words that Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer used most often, aside from the little ones like "the," "is," "like and others, in her State of the City Address on Monday.

For an account of the mayor's 3,000-word speech, see my colleague Meg Britton-Mehlisch's story:

Or read the entire speech. Will all those little words still in there.

Download PDF Mayor Linda Tyer's 2022 State of the City address

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Subscribe to The Berkshire Eagle newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all