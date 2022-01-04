'Pittsfield,' of course. Check out the other go-to words in Mayor Linda Tyer's big speech

Here, at a glance, are the 100 words that Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer used most often, aside from the little ones like "the," "is," "like and others, in her State of the City Address on Monday.

For an account of the mayor's 3,000-word speech, see my colleague Meg Britton-Mehlisch's story:

'Promise and possibility': Mayor Linda Tyer lays out vision for Pittsfield's future in 2022 State of the City address Reflecting on the last year, the mayor said the devastation and uncertainty of the pandemic was mixed with the blessing of nearly $41 million in federal coronavirus relief money and the strengthening of relationships with regional and state representatives.

Or read the entire speech. Will all those little words still in there.