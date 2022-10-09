What is the Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust and how can it help Pittsfield's housing crisis? 8 things you need to know ...

PITTSFIELD — All day long, Kevin Lescarbeau hears about how hard it is to find affordable housing in the city.

“As fast as people move out, people move in,” he says.

As the maintenance director of the New Amsterdam apartment complex off Center and Bradford streets, Lescarbeau hears hard stories from couples, families and individuals priced out of their apartments by rising rents or living in poor conditions because it’s all they can afford.

“The waitlists are incredibly long,” Lescarbeau said of the New Amsterdam complex, which was built specifically as affordable housing. “Our waitlist is probably a couple years out now.”

The lack of affordable housing isn’t a problem unique to Pittsfield, nor is it a new one. A decadeslong population decline in the Berkshires combined with a lack of new residential developments have left many communities with a limited and aging housing stock.

Those who can find affordable housing often feel fortunate. When Donna Denham and her daughter Eva were looking for an apartment in 2017, she just happened to be finishing up an internship with the Berkshire Regional Housing Authority.

“Someone there knew about this place, New Amsterdam, and knew that I was looking for a place by myself,” Denham said. “I came and looked at it and I fell in love.”

Denham, who lives in the apartment with Eva on a strict budget from their social security payments, said that without their enrollment in a rental assistance apartment, they wouldn’t be able to afford the unit.

Making more apartments affordable for renters like Denham is one of the goals of the newly created Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust. A board overseeing the trust met for the first time on Wednesday.

While the meeting itself was uneventful, two new reports that the board discussed offer hints at the challenges and possible solutions that lie ahead.

What is an affordable housing trust fund?

It’s a tool that cities and towns can use to create or preserve affordable housing options. Municipalities in the Commonwealth have the option to accept the section of state law that creates and governs affordable housing trusts. In Berkshire County three other communities — Williamstown, Great Barrington and Lenox — have created these trusts. Statewide, there are over 120 communities with trusts.

Who gets a say in what the trust does?

The trust is overseen by a seven-person board of trustees in Pittsfield. So far Mayor Linda Tyer has named six people to that group, with one seat still to be filled.

The current members are:

Justine Dodds, the director of the Department of Community Development

Kamaar Taliaferro, a member of the Community Preservation Committee and head of the Berkshire branch of the NAACP’s Housing Committee

Floriana Fitzgerald, a member of the Community Development Board

Michael McCarthy, chair of the Pittsfield Housing Authority’s board of trustees

Elizabeth Sherman, executive director of The Christian Center

George Whaling, the owner of real estate group Teton Management

The lone applicant snapped up a ‘bargain’ home in Lenox through an affordable housing lottery A renovated three-bedroom, one bath affordable house in downtown Lenox, priced at $254,000, was awarded to a Pittsfield resident — the only applicant in a lottery.

What can a trust actually do about housing in Pittsfield?

The trust is allowed to be pretty nimble when it comes to supporting the creation of affordable housing. As Chris Skelly, the project specialist from the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, told the trust on Wednesday: “One of the main things to think about is whether you’re going to be an initiator of projects or are you going to be a funding entity.”

The Massachusetts Housing Partnership created a guide for housing trusts. That guidebook lays out the basic powers of the trust as directing funds to private developers to build affordable housing; rehabbing existing homes to convert them into affordable properties; increasing the affordability of new housing projects; developing surplus city lands or buildings and supporting rent assistance to low- and moderate-income households.

The Pittsfield trust only needs to look to Great Barrington, Williamstown and Lenox for examples.

In Williamstown, trust funds were used to support the construction of Highland Woods.

In Lenox, the trust was used to buy two properties. A lottery system was used to sell the homes to a first-time home buyer with a deed restriction that will keep the home as affordable housing.

In Great Barrington, a down payment assistance program is funded by the city’s trust.

Where’s the money for this trust coming from?

Generally speaking, the money that fills these kinds of trusts can come for a variety of sources. The city can direct money raised from Pittsfield’s community preservation act funds, tax title sales, developer impact fees, private donations or directly from the city’s general fund.

Two Pittsfield churches are poised to help the city address its housing gaps Two churches, landmarks in Pittsfield's downtown, are pivotal pieces of the city's new response to housing instability. At a press conference Monday, Mayor Linda Tyer announced the city is putting $8.6 million in ARPA money to these and other new housing projects.

The Downtown Overlay District in Pittsfield has a requirement that any project with five units of housing or more has to set aside 20 percent of the housing units as affordable housing for 30 years. City leaders have discussed allowing developers to pay into the new affordable housing trust if they want to opt out of building affordable housing units in this part of the city.

In Pittsfield, the affordable housing trust is starting out with funds from one additional source. In July, Mayor Tyer announced an $8.6 million dollar investment in housing initiatives funded by Pittsfield’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money. Of the federal coronavirus aid dollars going to housing, Tyer allocated $500,000 to the affordable housing trust.

In the announcement Tyer said “this marks a critical investment in helping the city actively address housing needs.”

What do we mean by 'affordable' housing?

This is a question the trust itself is still hoping to answer. Dodds said during the board’s inaugural meeting Wednesday that the definition of affordable housing may vary based on where the trust’s funding comes from.

HUD defines affordable housing as any property someone making less than 80 percent of the area median income can afford without spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing expenses.

So what does affordable mean in today’s dollars and cents?

For Fiscal Year 2022 HUD has calculated the area median income of Pittsfield to be $87,300. HUD categorizes what it means to be a low-income household — a household making 80 percent of area median income — by the size of a household.

So any person living on their own in Pittsfield and making up to $54,150 would be considered low-income. An affordable housing situation for this person would mean spending no more than $16,245 on housing costs annually or about $1,353 a month.

For a family of four, the low-income level is set at $77,300. That means a family of four should spend no more than $23,190 a year or about $1,932 a month on a home for it to be considered affordable.

So what’s the nuts and bolts of the Pittsfield housing picture?

The reality is that a large segment of Pittsfield’s population isn’t making 80 percent of the area median income — they’re making less. ​​

A 2020 report from the Department of Community Development to HUD found that of the city’s 19,260 households, 36 percent — 6,845 households — were extremely low- or very low-income and making less than 50 percent of the area median income.

Of that group of nearly 7,000 households, 1,860 households were renters paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing and 920 households were homeowners in the same spot.

“We’re at a crisis in terms of the housing situation in Berkshire County,” Tom Matuszko, the executive director of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, told the new trust’s board of trustees Wednesday. “It’s affecting the economy, it’s affecting our ability to grow our population.”

Why is there so little affordable housing?

Put simply, because there’s not a lot of housing in general in Berkshire County.

A report published by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and 1Berkshire earlier this year looks at this question specifically. The trust’s board read the report ahead of the meeting and are using its conclusions as a jumping off point for their work.

The report found that a declining regional population, “inflexible zoning laws, burdensome state regulations, inadequate public funding support, and neighborhood resistance to in-fill housing development” has put a damper on any kind of housing project — let alone affordable ones.

The report found countywide that only “1,501 new housing units have been built in the last 10 years — representing a 2 percent increase in housing units.”

In Pittsfield, the Department of Community Development’s report to HUD noted that since 2005, the city has gained only 105 new affordable housing units. At the city’s last count of units that were specifically designated as affordable housing there were 1,936 units — or about 9.2 percent of the city’s entire housing stock.