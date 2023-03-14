Where are the candidates? One contender has emerged for an open Select Board seat, but other Lenox posts have drawn little interest

LENOX — What if they held a town election and no one was on the ballot?
It’s not that bad in Lenox — the deadline for entering the annual municipal election only a few days away — but no cliffhangers are in sight.
But there’s only one contested position so far, and many key posts have no takers.
Here’s who is, or isn’t, planning to run:
• Two, three-year positions are open for the Select Board. David Roche has taken out nomination papers for a fourth term, but incumbent Warren Archey has not. Max Scherff, the vice president of hospitality for Mill Town Capital, has signaled he’s running for Archey’s seat. As of Monday, he was unopposed.
• Three seats are open out of seven School Committee posts. Although Robert Munch has obtained papers for his third full three-year term, he has no opposition so far. incumbent Christine Mauro has indicated she won’t run again, and no one has stepped up to seek her seat. And Robert Vaughan, the current chairman who joined the school board in 2013, is resigning as of May 9, the day after the town election. Currently, there are no candidates to fill out the remaining two years of his term.
• Planning Board Chairman Tom Delasco is running for another five-year term, facing a challenge from citizen activist Sonya Bikofsky, who intends to run for the seat.
Meanwhile, Town Moderator John McNinch, owner of Patrick’s Pub and the 101 Restaurant in Pittsfield, has not yet indicated whether he’ll seek another one-year term. Board of Health member John Kearns will be on the ballot, and Wayne Lemanski is pursuing another term on the Board of Assessors.
Candidates can obtain nomination papers from Town Clerk Kerry Sullivan at Town Hall, 6 Walker St. The deadline for returning them with signatures from 38 registered Lenox voters is 5 p.m. Monday.