William Garrity aims to bring positive change as a Pittsfield School Committee member — just a year after he graduated from Taconic High School

William Garrity, who this week announced he is running for a seat on the Pittsfield School Committee, traces back to 2020 his keen interest in the making of school policies.
It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and Taconic High School’s mascot-renaming process that first drew his attention to the city’s body for governing the schools. Soon the board’s weekly deliberations on all matters germane to the schools kept him faithfully there, following along from home and heading to the City Council chambers when COVID grew milder.
“I kind of got hooked,” Garrity said. “I started watching pretty much every meeting up until probably this past summer. Then my schedule got too hectic.”
Still a regular at School Committee meetings, he prepares remarks and weighs in on such topics as the Taconic High School conversion to career and technical education classes, and the involvement of student representatives on the committee.
The committee has five student representatives who attend meetings and serve as nonvoting advisers to voting members. Garrity served as one last year, before he graduated in June 2020 from Taconic High School. He wants students to be more involved in the decisions that directly affect their experiences.
“I think the School Committee is a very important but underappreciated body in the city,” Garrity said. “A lot of people think the mayor or the City Council has control of the schools; at the end of the day, the School Committee is the body that has control of the school system.”
He needs to gather 150 signatures of Pittsfield residents by July 21 to get on the Nov. 7 ballot. As of Tuesday, he was the only announced candidate who is not already a committee member.
The School Committee has seven members, one of whom is the mayor; incumbents Sara Hathaway and Chair William Cameron have pulled their papers to run for reelection.
At 19, Garrity is a first-year student at Berkshire Community College, studying computer networking and cybersecurity. He plans to pursue an information-technology career in education.
While a student representative, Garrity tried to increase the prominence of the position. He helped set up elections for student representatives at Taconic and Pittsfield High by working with administrators, resulting in a more involved and diverse group, he said.
Garrity said he supports the current bill in the Legislature to give two student representatives per school district a vote on their respective boards.
If elected, Garrity said he hopes to ensure that all employees at the district are paid a livable wage, pointing to the most recent contract negotiations for bargaining units among school employees as a step in the right direction.
He said he hopes to find local solutions to faculty-staffing shortage. In his senior year, he and his classmates struggled with losing a teacher who left halfway through the school year.
Garrity said he thinks transparency between the schools and the public had improved under Superintendent Joseph Curtis, and he wants that to increase.
In particular, Garrity said there was a lesson to be learned from a November incident in which floors were being resurfaced during school hours, resulting in students and staff feeling sick. That resulted in early closures of both city high schools.
That incident should have been on the School Committee agenda, he said; instead, it was part of the biweekly superintendent’s report. The matter then was heard before the City Council. While the matter still was discussed by the committee, Garrity said he thought further committee conversation would have been more productive than that of the City Council.
Garrity is pledging to make the public more aware of School Committee matters, and to invite everyone to be part of their outcomes and deliberations.
“I try to bring a lot of goodwill to the table,” Garrity said. “I hope that will help to improve the environment for the students.”
He said he believes in the city's growth, and he wants the schools to play a key role to play in that.
“I grew up here,” Garrity said. “I think it's a place that has a lot of potential. We have a lot of nature around us, and I think especially after COVID and more remote work, I think the city can have great potential.”