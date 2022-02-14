Large-scale 'Mountaintop' cannabis farm wins permit in Windsor

WINDSOR — It took less than two months, from filing to approval, for an outdoor cannabis farm to secure a special permit in Windsor.

The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals awarded that permit late last month to Mountaintop Cannabis Cultivators LLC. The venture has reached terms for a host community agreement with the Select Board, according to the town clerk, and now will file an application with the state Cannabis Control Commission.

The farm seeks state approval for the largest cultivation footprint allowed — up to 100,000 square feet of plants — on the southwest side of property owned by Nathan Wagner at 1335 Savoy Road, also known as Route 8A, about a mile south of the Savoy line.

The property sits on high ground north of sections of the expansive Eugene D. Moran Wildlife Management Area and a tract of Windsor State Forest. Travelers along Route 8A get intermittent views of Mount Greylock.

Wagner’s partners in the venture are Christopher Greendale, Michael Kenyon and Tiffany Landry, according to a filing with the secretary of state’s office.

In its Jan. 27 decision, the Windsor ZBA found that the farm conformed to the town’s bylaws and would not be detrimental to the rural neighborhood, cause traffic problems, or harm local water supplies.

The board’s written decision says it “extensively considered” possible odor issues from the farm. The nearest inhabited building is more than 800 feet away.

Rather than require special steps by the farm to reduce possible odors, the ZBA said Mountaintop Cannabis can use a surrounding forest as a buffer. But, the panel said that if the smell of cannabis has a negative effect on properties in the area, it reserves the right to require Mountaintop to take steps to reduce odor before the next growing season.

Town Clerk Madeline Scully said the farm’s proponents have worked with the Conservation Commission to satisfy that panel’s requirements related to the project. The farm filed a notice of intent with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection on Dec. 1 regarding a nearby wetlands area.

Wagner said in a December interview that the farm would use 10 of his property’s 31 acres. He estimated that $1.6 million would be invested in the project, with $500,000 going toward construction of an 18-by-36-foot greenhouse and other features, including work areas, a security system and fencing.

In a Jan. 31 meeting, the Select Board reached terms with Mountaintop Cannabis that call for it to pay a 3 percent community impact fee for two years based on what Wagner estimated would be gross annual revenue of $6 million to $14 million. The impact fee would fall to 1 percent for the next three years, unless the town can demonstrate that it should remain at 3 percent, according to the board's minutes.

Adam Barnosky, the farm's lawyer, said it also would pay $5,000 to the community, make a $1,500 donation to a local nonprofit and give local residents preference in hiring.