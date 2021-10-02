WINDSOR — To mark their town’s 250th year, residents of Windsor will get a little playful Sunday.
“We want this to be a celebration of our incredible community,” said Town Clerk Madeline Scully. “We are the kind of town that pays attention to people’s needs, rallies to take care of everyone, and also knows how to have fun,” she said.
The town’s Fall Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and will be held rain or shine in the field next to Sangar’s Store in the town center. In July, the town kicked off its anniversary celebration with events that have continued.
Events will include pie-eating competition, a chili cook-off, a pumpkin-decorating contest, childrens’ games at the firehouse and vendors. Pickles will be judged by Police Chief Kip Buoymaster.
Maps will be available guiding visitors townwide tag and yard sale locations, with copies available at Friendly’s Fred’s and Sangar’s stores.
Music will include a church choir concert at the Windsor Congregational Church and live jazz under the tent. Besides chili, sandwiches from Friendly Fred’s and samosas from Sangar’s will be for sale.
The festival is happening at the same time as the Hilltown Pottery Tour, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The town’s Board of Health will be offering free flu vaccines at the Town Hall from 10 a.m-noon.
In the case of changes due to extreme weather, notice will be posted online.