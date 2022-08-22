Windsor could soon pay its highway crew $30 an hour, retiring ‘myth’ of cheap labor

WINDSOR — For months, Windsor has been advertising jobs with its depleted road crew, eager to go into the plowing season at full strength.
Come Wednesday, the town may be able to sweeten the ask.
If residents approve a measure at a special town meeting, Windsor will bump the pay rate for equipment operators up by 28.7 percent, from $23.30 to an even $30 an hour.
Town Administrator Madeline W. Scully admits the hourly rate for laborers breaks with tradition. But road crew members need special licenses and people with those credentials are commanding higher pay with private businesses around the region.
“We have to do something and we have to attract qualified people,” she said in an interview in the town offices on Route 9.
Town officials considered increasing pay to $25 an hour, but decided that wasn’t enough, given that people finishing programs with new commercial drivers’ licenses were landing jobs in the $30 to $35 range with other employers – including companies that don’t expect their workers to roll out in the middle of the night to plow roads.
“We’re competing with Casella, and the city of Pittsfield and the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority,” said Doug McNally, a member of the Select Board. “The idea that we can get somebody cheap is a myth. In the past, we kind of got away with what we wanted to pay.”
Both the Select Board and the Finance Committee agreed to up pay to $30 an hour. First, a majority of residents at Wednesday’s special town meeting need to agree. The session starts at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
John Denno, the town’s highway superintendent, said his crew is down to one laborer and a part-time employee who helps to mow but doesn’t have the required Class B CDL license or the 2A hoisting license.
One recent highway worker left for work in Williamstown. “He got another job with more pay,” Denno said.
“We’re trying to keep up with all the stuff that needs to be done,” Denno said. Though the initial job posting called for applications by May 23, two jobs remain unfilled.
“We have not gotten hardly any replies,” he said Monday.
When would he like to have new hands on board? “As soon as possible,” he said. “They need to learn the roads.”
Though the people behind the latest Farmers’ Almanac expect a nor’easter in October, measurable snow is further out.
But not by much.
Unless its road crew is shored up soon, Scully says, Windsor will face challenges keeping roads open.
“We need to get them now,” she said. She hopes residents will agree – and cover the rising costs of doing business. McNally adds that the town will consider paying for a candidate to obtain the commercial license, on the condition that they make a three-year commitment.
“It’s not making us popular with the other towns,” Scully said of the proposed pay increase. “We just moved faster.”
Scully and McNally say the $30-an-hour figure is among the highest for this job in the area. "But in a month, it won't be," McNally said.
“Keep your fingers crossed that this bold approach works,” Scully told residents in her regular newsletter. “It was decided to go big and attract qualified applicants as quickly as possible.”
If the pay increase passes Wednesday, Windsor residents will then be asked to approve the transfer of $20,543 from stabilization funds to cover the higher wages for winter road work. Another $41,086 would be transferred to a separate account for the care of roads in summer.