Windsor potter Constance Talbot has been making art for 60 years — a journey that has taken her to Peru. She has no plans to stop

WINDSOR — The price hike of a mineral that’s been a staple in potter Constance Talbot’s renowned clay recipe is prompting her to reconsider how she’ll work from here on out.

“I was heartbroken,” said Talbot, known as “Connie,” about being told in March that the price had gone up 300 percent — that industry is gobbling up the lithium-containing mineral spodumene for electric car batteries, cellphones and other technology.

Talbot initially could not see her ceramic world without this ingredient that helps clay expand and contract without exploding or cracking when exposed to flame. She's put her heart into “flameware” cooking pots. But now that's changed and she’s ready to do it differently. She’s changed recipes roughly every 10 years, anyway, she said.

“I’ve really had a good run with it,” she said, adding that she’s got six to eight boxes of that clay left. After that, “It’s going to be in car batteries, not in pots.”

Talbot, 76, has worked with clay and fire for 60 years. She’s thinking she might “retire in a way.” But, do potters ever really retire?

“No,” she agrees, as admirers stroke her pots and longtime followers descend upon her lush and fragrant yard to buy them, talk about them, or ask after her and her husband.

Talbot is one of the founding members of “Hilltown 6,” a collective of potters tucked away in sleepy rural hillscapes like Windsor. They’ve added three more artists to the six, but the original name stuck. They’ve built alchemical worlds in the woods where they work with clay and chemicals and fire.

Then each summer they emerge, open up their studios, hold demonstrations and sell pots to the public for the annual Hilltown 6 pottery tour. A portion of its proceeds go towards local elementary schools to purchase art supplies, with this year's donation being in honor of Talbot.

Saturday and Sunday is their 17th round. Monterey’s Ellen Grenadier joined Talbot with her wares, as did Tiffany Hilton of Florence and Abby Berkson of Easthampton.

Visitors flocked to Talbot's studio on Saturday. She held court sitting near her pottery since she was recovering from a bout of Lyme disease. One visitor asked about the age of her red farmhouse; 1806, is when she said it was made. She later said it was the home of her grandfather, who was the minister of East Cummington. In the early 1980s she began living here and making pottery — though her work with clay goes back to her childhood in Washington, Conn. Her father was a sculptor and an apprentice of his who had been to Japan taught her to make pottery. Together they built a wheel and a small wood-fired kiln.

At Bennington College in Vermont she made her own major: Clay Musical Instruments From Peru. She ran with this. At one point she landed at the Museum of Natural History in New York, having measured the volume and pitch, ranges and notes of Peruvian instruments. She made some herself, and naturally, took off for Peru and the upper Amazon.

She lived there for a decade building a workshop, kilns and wheels and teaching locals how to do it. She continued to go back.

“I was a 20-year-old whatever and I didn’t know anything,” she said, “and I got myself so deep in it.”

Her family still has a deep connection with Peru — her son Matthew was born there, and lives there with his family and runs an ice cream franchise called Creme de la Creme.

As she told her story, friends stopped in for a chat.

“It’s hell getting old,” said one after chatting with her about health ailments. Another speaks of her own white hair and whether it’s a good style or not for gray hair. Talbot says silver is good.

“Anything you don’t like,” Talbot says, “You just have to try it.”

They all approach Talbot as if she is a goddess. “She’s a household name to us,” said Linda Zoe Podbros, of Sharon. “If you walk into our dining room Constance is everywhere.”

Podbros had made the pilgrimage with Susan Linn, of Brookline, and Amrita Jayin, a friend from India.

Linn needs more of Talbot’s soup bowls. She's buying a mug. She holds it up and explains what she loves. The lightness, the soft edges.

They all like that hands, not machines, make these things. Especially Talbot's hands.

Berkson said it was an apprenticeship with Talbot that gave her a strong foundation for whimsical, yet robust pots with painted flowers, rainbows and unicorns.

They have good handles and function well, Berkson said, "because of my training with Connie.”