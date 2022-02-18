Fresh smoke alarm batteries woke a Windsor family up, saving them says Windsor fire chief

WINDSOR — A fast-moving structure fire early Tuesday morning drove a family of four and their dog into the subzero outdoors, but they were unable to rescue two cats.
According to Windsor Fire Chief Jamie Hyatt, fresh batteries in the Wellington family’s smoke detectors alerted the residents — mother, father and two children — just in time to make it down the stairway, just before it was engulfed in flames.
Hyatt said the call came in at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival in the 600 block of North Street, firefighters found the attached garage in flames, which were moving quickly into the main residence.
Between the extreme cold and strong winds, conditions were treacherous, and the wind was blowing the fire throughout the building, Hyatt said. About 30 minutes after firefighters arrived, the roof collapsed into the building, after which the remainder of the house was taken down before firefighters could extinguished the blaze.
“It was a total loss due to intense conditions,” Wyatt said. He noted that the source of the fire was in the garage, although, because of the extensive damage, a specific cause couldn’t be determined. Wyatt noted that it did not seem suspicious.
Responding to the call were Windsor, and mutual aid responses from Cummington, Savoy, Plainfield, Hinsdale and Dalton. Windsor Ambulance Service provided support at the scene. There were no injuries.
The fire was declared out at about 10:30 a.m. The family found lodging with other family members.
Hyatt said the Wellingtons just recently had replaced all the batteries in their smoke alarms, for which they are “eternally grateful,” Hyatt said. “Their close escape is concrete proof of how essential smoke alarms are. It was crucial to getting them out in time.”