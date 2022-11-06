Winning prize for a city lottery? Winner gets to pay $200k for a 3-bedroom house in a quiet neighborhood in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — With housing becoming more difficult to find and more expensive to pay for, the city is selling a newly renovated three-bedroom house in a quiet residential neighborhood for $200,000 to a lucky lottery winner.
The renovation of the 1,500-square-foot house was paid for through federal grant money, requiring that the house remain in the “affordable” category, meaning that applicants who have limited income can apply. That means that a household of one can make no more than $54,150 yearly. A household of two with an income less than $61,850 can apply. For a household of eight, the income must be less than $102,050.
And the winner must be a first-time home buyer.
Justine Dodds, director of community development for Pittsfield, said that at a price of $200,000, plus interest and other costs, the monthly mortgage payment would come to roughly $1,200. She noted it’s hard to be precise due to the volatility of the interest rates right now. The market rate for housing in this category would normally be about $1,700 monthly.
The appraised value of the rehabilitated property is $264,100.
“It’s like a brand new space,” she said. “It’s very impressive, a really welcoming space. Perfect for a young family just starting out.”
Traffic was light Saturday during the second open house for prospective buyers. The home, at 21 Eleanor Road, is essentially brand new. It looks and smells like a recently constructed space, because it is.
The city, using federal Community Development Block Grant money, removed everything but the skeleton of the house. Contractors installed new wiring, new plumbing, new ducts and mechanicals, all new flooring on the ground floor, new walls, ceilings, roofing and siding. Even the basement feels new.
“It was mostly due to water damage from the hole in the roof,” noted Nate Joyner, housing and community development program manager for Pittsfield. “But we were able to strip it all down and bring it back to life.”
The first floor is fully ADA accessible, with an accessible bathroom, a kitchen with a dining area and a living room with a working chimney. The three bedrooms and a bathroom make up the second floor.
The kitchen is equipped with all-new appliances and lots of cabinetry. There is a washer dryer in the basement.
There is a picturesque tree in the center of the open back yard.
The house has been vacant since 2004, when the lone occupant died. When the city took possession of the house for nonpayment of taxes in 2018, Dodds said, it was in rough shape. The roof had been leaking, causing lots of water problems inside.
But the support structure was solid, so the city decided to renovate it and sell it at an affordable price.
During the pandemic, it was a four-year process, Dodds noted.
Heni Harvender, housing specialist and fair housing officer for Pittsfield, said there have already been about 90 applicants. The deadline to apply is Nov. 21. The drawing will be on Nov. 30.
If a family with kids moves in, the youngsters would be in the attendance area for Crosby Elementary School and Reid Middle School.
Harvender said that some visitors to the open house on Oct. 8 said it is a rare opportunity.
“They also liked the fact that it has so much storage space, and they like the flooring. Upstairs, they liked the size of the bedrooms and the closet space,” she added.
For more information or to request an application, call 413-499-9367.