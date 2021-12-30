With a new School Committee makeup, parents and teachers hope for a more communicative relationship

PITTSFIELD — As the Pittsfield School Committee says goodbye to two members and welcomes former mayor Sara Hathaway and educator Vicky Smith to the group, parents, educators and district staff are asking for more communication and face time with committee members in the new year.
“I’m hopeful that this School Committee will be more involved in the community and really hear what they have to say — parents and students,” Melissa Campbell, a Herberg Middle School teacher and president of the United Educators of Pittsfield said at a listening session with Hathaway and Smith at the Berkshire Athenaeum on Wednesday night.
“Teachers tend to have a voice and we hope that we’re advocating for our parents and families but it is really important to really collaborate with people as well,” Campbell said, adding that she feels there’s been a disconnect between the community and district decision-makers.
Hathaway and Smith, who won election to the committee in November, said they felt the distance as well noting that the realities of running an election campaign had kept them from much door-knocking or having a chance to talk with district families and employees in person.
During the hour-and-a-half listening session, the incoming committee members took the pulse of the district, hearing from Campbell and UEP executive board member and Egremont Elementary teacher Karen McHugh as well as Andrea Schaller, a district parent and Williams Elementary School Council member.
Schaller said that she and other parents are looking for guidance on when and to whom to bring their concerns over topics like in-person learning during the pandemic, reinstating middle school math honors programs and fair wages for district teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff.
Hathaway and Smith said they’d look into communicating clearly with families about how to get in touch with school principals, district administrators and the school committee. They also said they’d be interested in “meeting people where they’re at” and doing in-school visits with students, attending PTO and school council meetings and hosting further listening sessions.
Campbell said that teachers would roundly support having School Committee members increase school and classroom visits and see how students and teachers are fairing as they navigate rigid curriculum, state testing and performance pressures and the added stressor of the coronavirus pandemic.
McHugh and Campbell both pushed the members-elect to advocate for more autonomy for teachers to supplement school curriculum, focus less on standardize testing and carve out dedicated spaces for students to focus on their social-emotional skills.
Campbell said that greater autonomy for teachers might be the key to district concerns about teacher rollover and students’ and families’ decisions to attend other school districts.
“We’re all here because our main concern is the children in our community; we want to see them grow and be successful and productive and reach their highest potential,” McHugh said. “It’s not just one segment of the community that can do that. It has to be all of us.”