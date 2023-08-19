With cash in hand for property owners impacted by eminent domain, Pittsfield moves forward with major road project around Berkshire Medical Center

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — City officials executed dozens of property, highway and utility easement takings this week as Pittsfield prepares for a major reconfiguration of several roads near Berkshire Medical Center.

Members of the City Council signed off on the takings by eminent domain — when the government takes control of a private property either permanently or temporarily for public use — by a vote of 10 in favor and one abstention. Councilor Dina Lampiasi abstained on Tuesday night, citing the project’s potential impact on a family business.

The council approved the use of $397,200 to cover the cost of the eminent domain takings. The money coming from the city is just a small portion of the total project cost.

Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner on public services and utilities, told the council that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting the project management.

Pittsfield was responsible for 20 percent of the design costs and the right of way takings. MassDOT estimates that the total project will cost $8.72 million and is planning to cover a portion of the cost through federal money from the state Transportation Improvement Program.

Morales said the vote was a vital step in a state-led project to make the flow of traffic on First, North and Tyler Streets and Stoddard Avenue more efficient and safe. The area is considered a “major choke point in connecting the entire county,” Morales said.

“We’re recording all of those right of way changes in the registry [of deeds] and then we can start bidding the work this fall on schedule,” Morales said. “That means next spring we’re going to have some work on the ground, so we’re very excited about this.”

Plans from MassDOT show the widening of the intersection of First and Tyler streets and the addition of signal improvements. Intersection improvements are also called for at North Street’s meeting of Charles Street and Springside Avenue.

The stretch of North Street between Tyler Street and Stoddard Avenue will be converted into a one-way travel lane for southbound traffic. And perhaps the most intensive change in the plan is the replacement of the tricky triangle of First and North streets and Stoddard Avenue with a new roundabout.

The roundabout will serve as a new entrance into the Berkshire Medical Center complex and will have a 10-foot wide shared use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Along the rest of the impacted roadways, crews will add five-foot bike lanes to run alongside reconstructed five-foot wide sidewalks and American with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps.

The widening of the roads means eating into a bit of the properties owned by the medical center, several local businesses and a few residential lots. The majority of the money the city is paying in eminent domain is set aside for BMC — something some of the city councilors voiced concern over.

“We’re improving that intersection for the city, for the residents and for BMC,” Councilor Ken Warren said Tuesday. “I noticed that a bunch of these takings, they’re getting paid monies for small amounts of property that frankly they’re not using and that will benefit traffic in and out of that hospital.”

Warren asked Morales if a deal couldn’t be struck between the city and hospital system to deduct the amounts from the hospital’s taxes or if the hospital might be interested in using that money to make a donation instead.

The commissioner said he’s in active conversations with the hospital about the eminent domain process but said that did not impact the money the city had to put aside for the taking costs initially.

“It is our due diligence under the law that we do this,” Morales said. “Whether they accept that amount, they donate or accept any amount … that still could happen.”

Morales said on Wednesday that the project will be one of the biggest the city has seen in some time.

“Tyler Street was big — I would say and this is the next one in that vein and I would say it’s a little bigger,” the commissioner said. He said it would take some “real earth movement.”