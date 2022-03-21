<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Woman, child unhurt after car rams storefront at Lee Premium Outlets

Lee storefront damage

LEE — A woman and her grandchild escaped unharmed Monday afternoon after their car crashed into an empty storefront at the Lee Premium Outlets.

Susan Mitchell, 66, of Richmond, apparently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake as she was trying to park about 3:50 p.m., causing her vehicle to crash into the storefront next to the Claire's Outlet store at the shopping complex, according to Lee Police.

No charges were filed and police say there was no structural damage to the building.

The car was eventually towed from the scene, and the damaged storefront was boarded up with plywood.

