Woman who performed CPR on 8-year-old describes Sunday's rescue effort at Onota Lake in Pittsfield

onota rescue3.jpg

Pittsfield police joined with other first responders at the scene of a rescue of a child at Onota Lake on Sunday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PITTSFIELD — Lysa Polanski wants one thing more than anything else: to see the child she rescued from Onota Lake make a full recovery.

“It’s important for me to see her warm somehow,” Polanski said Wednesday. “I can’t get that image of her not breathing out of my head.”

Late Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to the near-drowning of an 8-year-old girl at Onota Lake. The child was brought in from the water at the public beach at Burbank Park by Polanski.

Police responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday after Polanski began CPR efforts and was aided by other bystanders. The child was transported to Berkshire Medical Center and then to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for further treatment. Her condition was listed as stable as of Monday.

onota rescue1.jpg

Police tape cordons off a section of beach Sunday at Onota Lake after a child's rescue. 

When reached for comment, the Pittsfield Police Department said they had no updates on the child’s condition as of Wednesday.

Polanski rushed into a relatively shallow area of the lake after seeing swimwear, and then a child’s back, in the water. Polanski says she went in to pull the girl out of the water, which was about thigh-deep, and bring her back to the beach. She had no idea how long the girl had been in the water.

Justine Dodds, director of Community Development, said an investigation into the incident by the Pittsfield Police Department is ongoing.

Whether or not lifeguards were present will be part of the investigation, she said. The website for the city's Parks and Recreation Department states that lifeguards will be on duty at the beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, which would overlap with when the near-drowning occurred.

Before authorities arrived, some bystanders on the beach were yelling not to touch the child. But others were rushing to assist Polanski as she began CPR. It was unclear whether any of the girl’s family members were on the beach. People began calling for them to join the resuscitation effort.

Polanski says she had received CPR training from her previous employment as a certified nursing assistant. But, years removed from training she got when she was 17, she said she wasn’t sure if she was helping or hurting the child. She had never before needed to perform CPR – and doing it for the first time on a body so small was a challenge, Polanski said.

Child revived after being found unresponsive in Onota Lake in Pittsfield

As she worked to restart the girl’s breathing, in Sunday afternoon's sweltering heat, another woman came to provide relief. The other bystander was also trained in CPR and took over the chest compressions, while Polanski attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

PPD at Onota.jpg

Pittsfield first responders at the scene Sunday of a rescue of a child at Onota Lake. 

Soon, a man joined in, providing a count between the compressions so the two women could pace themselves in their rescue efforts. Another woman joined in and began praying over them. Polanski says she believes every facet of the response helped.

As people on the beach struggled to help the girl, Polanski says adrenaline rushing into her system made it feel like hours had passed before first responders arrived.

The child’s condition made it difficult to continue. Polanski said the girl’s skin was blue when she came out of the lake. The child was unresponsive as they pressed on with the efforts.

When another bystander mentioned she thought the child might be dead, Polanski persisted. She had her own doubts, but in the moment, it didn’t matter.

“I would want someone to work on my child until a doctor pronounced it,” she said.

First responders arrived and took over the efforts. Polanski said she and the others were exhausted from what she describes as one of the scariest moments of her life.

News that the girl had survived and been transported to Baystate Medical Center made Polanski cry. She said she hopes to get in contact with the family and have an opportunity to see the girl, if she can.

Polanski said the experience of joining in the rescue was life-changing, especially as a mother of five. She expressed thanks to other bystanders who kept watch of her own children. She had a 6-year-old son and 2-year-old twins at the beach with her.

“All my kids are going to get the best swimming lessons available,” she said.

But Polanski isn't sure she’ll return to Onota Lake, she said.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

