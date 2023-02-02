The infamous Woody's Roadhouse no longer stands. But a $22,500 bill remains outstanding

WASHINGTON — The former owner of Woody’s Roadhouse — which was demolished in 2021 — is hoping to resolve the town’s lawsuit against him over $22,500 in fines.

The club that played host to Bonnie Raitt and Foghat closed in the 1990s. It fell into disrepair, and Washington’s fire chief in 2018 ordered Woodrow Witter to demolish the building at 333 South Washington Road after snow caused a portion of the structure to collapse.

Witter took no action — and the town went to court. Judge John A. Agostini ordered the building demolished and a lien placed on the property in October 2019.

After Agostini’s order, the town sought bids to demolish the structure, which were reported to be in excess of $100,000, more than the value of the land.

Following a second roof collapse, the town in June 2021 ordered Witter to demolish Woody’s Roadhouse and gave him a deadline of July 2, 2021.

But Witter again took no action, and the town fined him $500 per day from July 3 to Aug. 16, 2021, yielding $22,500 in penalties for “diffuse violations of the sanitary code at the property.”

Witter transferred the property to Jacob Trudeau on Aug. 18, 2021. Trudeau demolished the final portion of the building Oct. 7, 2021.

Witter has made no payments toward the fines, and the town filed suit in Pittsfield District Court on Jan. 11, 2022, to recoup the money.

Attorney William Martin, who represents Witter in the district court case, told The Eagle he has “been back and forth" with Jeremia Pollard, the Washington town counsel. "We have suggested that a settlement conference with the Board of Selectmen may get the case resolved.”

If the town and Witter don’t resolve the matter out of court, the case is scheduled for a one-day bench trial in May. A legal filing shows that Martin and Pollard estimate there is a 60 percent chance the dispute will be settled.

Martin said, “We’re hopeful that a settlement conference will move the case toward settlement.”

Select Board Chair Kent Lew declined to discuss ongoing litigation.