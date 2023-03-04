Crews start work on the long-awaited replacement of the Holmes Road bridge in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Four years after the state deemed the Holmes Road bridge unsafe for two lanes of traffic, work has begun on a permanent solution.

It's the first step in fixing a multiyear headache that neighbors have called an “impossible” situation.

Since 2019, hundreds of cars each day have paused at a temporary traffic light on Holmes Road, waiting their turn to pass through a single open lane where the road passes over the Housatonic Railroad.

It’s a temporary solution deployed by the state after major weaknesses were discovered in a routine inspection of the bridge in 2018. Reports from that time show inspectors found “severely deteriorated” beams — including one beam with a zero ton capacity — on the east side of the bridge.

The crews that appeared earlier this week from the Palmer-based Northern Construction are working on getting the site ready for what’s to come: the shutdown of the rail line beneath the bridge and Holmes Road, the demolition of the overpass, repair of the support beams and rebuilding of the bridge’s top layer.

The project’s expected to cost $3.38 million and will be primarily paid for with federal money.

Don Smith, the project superintendent, said his crews have been out since Monday working to carve an access road out of a stretch of woods on the south side of the bridge.

Over the next two weeks they’ll finish the road and create a pad that will be used as a staging area for equipment, materials and an office trailer, Smith said.

On March 13 work will begin refacing the bridge’s abutment walls. The construction crews won’t touch the top of the bridge until mid-June according to the project superintendent.

That’s on track with the timeline state officials gave residents in a virtual meeting last year.

During that meeting representatives from MassDOT said that in order to reduce the impact to the school buses that rely on the major artery for their daily routes to school, the work on the bridge will span between June 23 and Aug. 25.

During that window, the bridge will be closed to traffic completely, making Holmes Road a temporary dead-end just south of Shetland Drive.

MassDOT officials said during that meeting last year that the project is on an accelerated timeline and that all of the demolition work will happen in the first weekend of the road shutdown in June.

The new bridge will have a similar footprint to the existing one. Drivers will once again be able to use two lanes to cross the bridge. The project will expand the existing sidewalk and create bike lanes on either side of the road.

Crews are expected to work regular hours Monday through Friday during this period and the road is slated to be reopened at the end of the summer.

It’s been a while since residents saw construction crews of any kind around the bridge. The signs added during the last round of work have long since faded in the sun and now show a pale warning of a traffic ahead.

The return of construction equipment to the neighborhood is producing mixed emotions.

Sal Frieri has lived one house south of the bridge for the last nine years. There’s a “don’t block” signal on the road in front of his driveway that cars queuing at the bridge’s light often ignore. These days, the state of the bridge is mostly just an annoyance he’s happy will soon be ending.

“If it’s improving things then I’m happy,” Frieri said. “There are a lot of places I drive by and think … ’why don’t they work on that?’ At least they’re working on this and I feel like we’re getting some attention finally.”

Even so, Frieri said he’s not looking forward to what life will be like while work is underway. When the road closes this summer, Frieri will be cut off from the section of Holmes Road north of the bridge.

“I’m very upset about that,” Frieri said. “I go that way literally every single day of my life.”

Frieri takes his son, Matteo, to KidZone for child care just about every day and right now the drive to and from the facility takes about six minutes. He estimates the traffic diversion will add close to 30 minutes to his travel time.

MassDOT officials have said the planned detour route will steer travelers to Route 7, Crofut Street and Pomeroy Avenue. Another alternative route already being used by some is East New Lenox Road and New Lenox Road.

Paul Danese regularly visits his parents, Carmine and Lella, at their home three houses north of the bridge. After years of waiting on a solution, he said he’s adjusted to the current state of affairs for the bridge.

“Honestly I’m kind of used to this and I know ‘OK, I’m going to have to pause here for a while,’” Danese said. “Before I could just zip over that bridge and turn left into the house … now it’s part of my planning of what it’s going to take to get here.”

Danese knows the road needs a fix. He hears regularly from his father Carmine about how queuing cars make it “impossible” for his parents to leave their home some days. But this far on, the coming inconvenience of the road closure feels a bit like salt in the wound.

“If it had been done quickly, you could sort of appreciate the inconvenience,” Danese said. “But the fact that it’s taken so long just sort of makes it more aggravating.”