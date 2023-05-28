World War II veteran Robert Chapin Alsop, 100, tells Tyringham stories of the war during its Memorial Day observance

TYRINGHAM — With Tyringham Cemetery at his back and an American flag flying overhead, Robert Chapin Alsop shared lighthearted stories of his time in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II on Sunday during the town’s Memorial Day observance.
Speaking without notes and in a relaxed, conversational tone, Alsop, now 100, offered vignettes from his life in the mid-1940s. He smiled much of the time and chuckled occasionally, as did his listeners.
He told of learning to fly in a Waco outfitted with skis and of his decision to reject the opportunity to attend West Point Academy, which his father had arranged through a congressman. Instead, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, volunteering to become an aviation cadet with his sights set on the cockpit of a fighter plane. That dream was dashed by his year and a half studying at Harvard. Instead, he became a navigator.
“After all that 100 hours of doing loops and stuff, I wasn’t able to use any of it,” he said, with a note of regret.
He shared a story of his final navigation training mission originating at what was then known as Westover Field. The target was about 500 miles into the Atlantic. It was a night mission, and so Alsop used three stars to set the course.
“The North Star gave a course line east and west,” he said in an accent tinged with both England and New England. He spent his childhood in both places.
On return, the North Star was no longer visible, having sunk below the horizon, so Alsop chose Antares, a reddish star in the constellation Scorpius. Minutes later he realized the plane was off course and tried a new fix. At that point, he realized the source of his error: He’d photographed the reflection of the plane’s red wing light instead of the star.
“I called up Frank, the pilot,” he told the audience. “I said, ‘Hey, we’re off course by 12 degrees.'”
Returning, he said, the plane flew directly over Boston’s Statehouse.
“During the war, we never used celestial navigation,” Alsop said. In Europe, the geography was so distinct, “You could look out the window once you get to know where you are.”
Alsop was stationed in Cerignola, Italy, as part of the 746 Bomb Squadron, 456 Bomb Group. He flew a total of 31 missions in B-24s in World War II, with the last 15 to 18 missions as a group navigator leading more than 28 planes, attaining the rank of first lieutenant.
As a 20- or 21-year-old navigator, “I was telling these other guys where to go and what to do,” he said. “That was very good for the ego. I’m not sure how good it was for the Air Force.”
There was light laughter.
“We were lucky,” he said more than once, at one point referring to his group’s targets of oil refineries and marshalling yards, which he called “legitimate military targets.”
He contrasted that with the assignments of the British airmen and Eighth Air Force, which sometimes targeted civilian populations.
“People you knew died, and people you knew survived,” he said. “I was one of the very lucky and survived.”
After his remarks, Alsop unfolded a bombing map he used during World War II for all to see.
He was then presented with the Boston Post’s gold cane as the oldest living resident of the town by Select Board member Michael Curtin.
“You’ll have to find somebody else,” Alsop quipped.
Curtin responded, “Unfortunately, Robert, you’re at the top of the list.”
The ceremony included readings and a listing of Tyringham's lost soldiers in each of America's wars.
At the conclusion, when a trumpeter played taps, Alsop stood and softly tipped his right hand to his cap in a slow salute.