Dalton: Kirchner family plans 100th annual reunion

The Kirchner family, originally of Austria then Dalton, has met yearly since 1924 to reconnect and maintain family records. This year, the 100th annual Kirchner family reunion will take place over two days, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20.
Saturday's activities include historical tours of St. Joseph's Cemetery and Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield and a dedicated Mass at St. Agnes Church.
The main event begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the American Legion, 258 North St., with dinner and a genealogy presentation.
For more information, visit facebook.com/KirchnerFamilyReunionBerkshireCounty or kirchnerreunionorg.wpcomstaging.com.
Email inquiries to kirchnerreunion100@gmail.com.